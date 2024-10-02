UN Leads Search For Synergy On Climate And Development

6 September 2024

The Fifth Global Conference on Climate and SDG Synergy, held from 5-6 September in Rio de Janeiro, was convened as commitments on both fronts remain far off track.

Moment of truth

In opening remarks on Thursday, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed stressed the need for countries to act now.

“We face a moment of truth on climate change,” she said.

Ms. Mohammed noted that greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise when they should be falling, while climate disasters are accelerating and intensifying across all continents, with the most vulnerable hardest hit.

Furthermore, the target to limit global warming to 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels “is hanging by a thread”.

Action and opportunity

Meanwhile, the latest annual report card for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) shows that only 17 per cent are on track, and progress over a third has stalled or even regressed.

“The need for urgent action is unprecedented, but so is the opportunity, not just to deliver on climate but on economic prosperity and sustainable development,” she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The UN deputy chief looked to next year, when all governments will have to submit new climate plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which “must align with 1.5 and clearly demonstrate a commitment to phase out fossil fuels.”

“If done right, these NDCs can double as investment plans driving sustainable development, green jobs and economic resilience,” she said.

Governments must also reform the international financial system so that it works in favour of developing countries, and not against them, she added.

SDG stimulus plan

Ms. Mohammed called for action on three issues, urging governments to follow through on their commitment for an SDG stimulus plan that will provide $500 billion annually to developing nations.

They must also “secure long term concessional finance and tax the wealthy to catalyse the trillions needed to fund the transition,” she continued.

“Third, leaders must commit to using their influence within multilateral development banks to make them better, bigger and bolder in the countries that they serve,” she said.

In this regard, she pointed to the Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York later this month “where proposals are on the table to overhaul the global financial system and make it fit for purpose and the next century.”

About the conference

The Fifth Global Conference on Climate and SDG Synergy was held at the Museum of Tomorrow (Museu do Amanhã) in Rio de Janeiro.

It was co-convened by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and the UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) and hosted by the Government of Brazil in conjunction with their current role leading the G20 group of nations.

Discussions at the conference will build on the growing body of evidence showing the need for synergistic action to solve the climate emergency and sustainable development challenges together.

Support transformative change

“Governments and experts alike are increasingly recognizing the need for integrated solutions,” said Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

“Let us commit to tackling climate change and to the transformative changes needed to achieve the SDGs by 2030. The future of our planet and people depends on the actions we take today."

Simon Stiell, the UNFCCC Executive Secretary, affirmed the promise to leave no one behind.

"Our focus on development and climate action, hand in hand, is the only way we can make sure that the huge economic opportunities that spring from the green transition can reach every community - justly, equitably and swiftly," he said.

© Scoop Media

