Messages Regarding The Iranian Attack

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 8:55 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel in Wellington

Israel is under attack.

Iran must pay a very heavy price for its attack on Israel.

Iran attacked Israel in an act of aggression and provocation even though many countries warned it not to do so. Iran did not heed the calls of the international community and attacked Israel in an unprecedented manner, endangering the stability of the Middle East.

Iran, which attacks Israel directly, stands at the head of a murderous terrorist axis that includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen, the Shia militias in Syria and Iraq. Iran creates destruction in the Middle East, attacks Ukraine, threatens Europe, and endangers the peace of the entire world.

All the world's countries must isolate Iran, impose crippling sanctions on it, and designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

There is no significance to a new Iranian president who pretends to be a moderate: Iran's policy is directed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iran is more aggressive and murderous than ever.

Israel will strongly respond to the Iranian attack and will protect its citizens on all fronts, as every democratic state is expected to do, all in accordance with international law.

