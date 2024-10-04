Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers To Stay The Course Amid Escalating Hostilities

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, expressed deep alarm over the escalation in southern Lebanon and the impact on civilians, reiterating the need for a cessation of hostilities and negotiations to restore calm.

“UNIFIL peacekeepers feel duty-bound to the mandate given to them by the Security Council, and they feel duty-bound to the population in southern Lebanon,” he told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York, referring to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

“The peacekeepers are currently staying in their position…Team UNIFIL remains united and committed.”

He added that the mission continues working with partners “to do whatever they can” to protect the population, providing temporary shelter to affected populations in recent weeks and supporting the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Vital mandate

The mission is mandated to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its authority in the area.

In 2006, the mandate was broadened to also monitor the cessation of hostilities in the aftermath of the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which largely controls the south.

It is also the only channel of communication between Israeli and Lebanese armed forces.

As of 2 September, UNIFIL’s force consists of 10,058 peacekeepers from 50 troop contributing countries. There are also about 800 civilian personnel at the mission.

Safety paramount

Mr. Lacroix also underscored that the safety of UN peacekeepers “remains a paramount priority.”

“A number of measures have been taken in the last months, weeks and days to strengthen the peacekeeper’s protection. But safety and security of the peacekeepers is a shared responsibility,” he said, stressing any combatants’ obligation to comply.

Responding to a question concerning a request by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to vacate some UNIFIL positions, including those are very close to the Blue Line, Mr. Lacroix said that the peacekeepers “are currently staying in all their positions”.

“This is a decision that we have made after thorough consideration of all the elements, including the safety and security of our peacekeepers, but also the responsibility we have in regard to the mandate and the population,” he said, adding that the situation is under constant review.

Health services impacted

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation on the ground remans volatile, as civilians continue to flee areas in Lebanon as Israeli airstrikes continue to hit densely populated areas, including in the capital Beirut and its suburbs.

The hostilities have also taken a toll on the health sector, with some 28 health workers killed in the last 24 hours alone.

In southern Lebanon, 37 health facilities have been closed, while in Beirut, three hospitals have been forced to fully evacuate staff and patients and another two were partially evacuated, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

Health workers have also not reported for duty due to continual airstrikes, severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services.

“Health and humanitarian workers, including WHO staff, have done incredible work under very difficult and dangerous conditions, with limited supplies. And yet healthcare continues to come under attack,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said.

“WHO calls on all partners to facilitate flights to deliver much-needed life-saving supplies to Lebanon,” he added.

Emergency assistance ramps up

UN agencies have ramped up their response efforts amid the worsening crisis.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP), for instance, has scaled up its emergency food assistance to reach up to one million people impacted by the current crisis. It is supporting vulnerable Syrian refugees and the most at-risk Lebanese people in Lebanon.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) alongside their partners have also stepped up their efforts to assist both Syrian and Lebanese families crossing the border.

And with, women and children bearing the brunt of the impact, the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, has supported the setting up of 17 safe spaces for women and girls across Lebanon.

