Security Council Renews Haiti Mission Mandate, Calls For More Action Against Gangs

By Vibhu Mishra

30 September 2024

The mission was authorized last October to assist Haiti’s beleaguered police force. Led by Kenya, it currently has around 410 police officers on the ground and is expected to grow to around 2,500. For now, the country remains mired in crisis.

The renewal comes as the mission tries to curb rampant gang violence, enable an environment conducive to aid delivery, and create conditions for free and fair elections.

In a unanimous vote on resolution 2751, the 15-member Council urged the MSS mission to speed up its deployment and called on all nations to provide additional voluntary contributions and support.

The resolution reaffirmed that the UN Secretary-General may offer logistical support to the mission when requested, subject to full financial reimbursement through available voluntary contributions and in full compliance with the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy.

Unprecedented security crisis

Last Thursday, Haiti’s transitional President Edgard Leblanc Fils addressed the UN General Assembly, warning that his country faces an “unprecedented security crisis”.

“Citizens are living in fear of even moving about freely or going to school, particularly around the capital Port-au-Prince,” he said at the General Assembly’s high-level debate, urging continued UN support.

The rampant violence has also driven humanitarian needs across Haiti, with more than half the population classified as facing “acute levels of hunger”, according to the latest IPC analysis, a global tracking of malnutrition and food insecurity.

US pledges unwavering support

Following the adoption, United States Ambassador and Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the international community’s strong message of solidarity with the people of Haiti.

“The world is standing with you, and we are unwavering in our efforts to help restore security and stability and put the country on the path of peace and prosperity,” she emphasized.

She echoed President Leblanc’s call for ensuring long-term sustainability and encouraged the international community to build on the progress achieved by the mission so far.

“Let us work together to build on the progress of the Haiti MSS mission. Let us embrace a new approach that sustains it. Let us protect the fragile but inspiring opportunity to build a better future for the Haitian people,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said.

Haiti calls for fully-fledged peacekeeping force

Antonio Rodrigue, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Haiti – which does not currently serve on the Council – welcomed the extension but stressed the need for it to become a full UN peacekeeping operation.

He said it had “demonstrated its effectiveness in certain critical areas, specifically through the restoration of security in areas previously controlled by armed gangs.” However, he cautioned that significant challenges remain.

Gang violence continues to tear at the social fabric, with rampant rights violations plunging thousands of families into distress, he said, adding that despite an arms embargo, gangs are still accessing weapons and ammunition.

The Haitian Ambassador underscored the need for increased financial support and reinforcements for the mission and reiterated that transforming it into a peacekeeping operation “appears not just to be necessary but also a matter of urgency.”

Kenya calls for urgent reinforcement and resources

Kenya’s Ambassador to the UN Erastus Lokaale outlined President William Ruto’s recent visit to Haiti, where he had witnessed the Haitian people’s determination to emerge from the multiple crises they face.

He emphasized that the mission had chalked up some initial successes, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP), laying the groundwork for further progress, including securing the airport and other key infrastructure.

“With the renewed mandate, the mission is poised to create conditions for Haitian authorities to secure their country and undertake social and economic reconstruction,” he said.

But for that to happen, “the MSS mission must rapidly achieve the full deployment of its envisioned 2,500 personnel, up from the current 410 officers,” he reiterated, as well as “substantial resources”.

