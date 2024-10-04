‘Broad Impunity Persists’ For Law Enforcement Violations Against Africans And People Of African Descent: Rights Experts

Akua Kuenyehia, chair of the independent expert mechanism on advancing racial justice said, “Manifestations of systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement and in criminal justice systems are still predominant in many parts of the world, and broad impunity persists.”

While also dealing with “broad impunity”, the experts explained that victims’ rights to truth, justice, reparations, and assurances against repetition, were hardly fulfilled.

Recommendations for change

Following numerous reports of repeated police violence and misconduct, the experts recommended various actions that States could take to guarantee victims’ rights to justice, accountability, and restitution.

The experts said States should establish effective reporting and investigation procedures, independent impartial oversight groups for law enforcement and independent measures to support victims and communities.

“This is long overdue,” said Víctor Rodríguez Rescia, an expert member of the mechanism said. “It is time for States to invest in building strong institutions to effectively provide justice, accountability and redress for victims.”

Mr. Rescia further said that States must effectively ensure a victim’s right to reparations.

Further racism reports

On Wednesday, the experts will present the report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, along with reports of country visits to Brazil and Italy.

The reports on the two countries reveal further racism against people of African descent that leads to racial profiling and police violence.

The reports also include recommendations on how State authorities can increase accountability against law enforcement in the respective countries.

About the expert mechanism

UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts monitor and report on specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world.

The experts are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organisation. They serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.

