Sanctions On One Entity And Two Individuals Undermining Peace, Security, And Stability In The West Bank

Monday, 7 October 2024, 6:19 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

October 1, 2024

The Department of State is today imposing sanctions on two Israeli individuals: a violent Israeli settler and the CEO and director of U.S.-designated Hashomer Yosh. The actions of these individuals have contributed to creating an environment where violence and instability thrive. Their actions, collectively and individually, undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating Hilltop Youth, a violent extremist group that has rampaged through Palestinian communities in the West Bank. It has carried out killings, mass arson, and other so-called “price tag” attacks to exact revenge and intimidate Palestinian civilians. Hilltop Youth has repeatedly clashed with the Israeli military when it tries to counter Hilltop Youth’s destructive activities.

We call on the Government of Israel to take action and hold violent actors, like those designated today, accountable. We will continue to use our tools to promote accountability for violence that threatens peace and stability in the region, no matter the national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion of the perpetrators of such violence.

