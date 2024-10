Rainforest Action Network Responds To EUDR Delay

03 October 2024

"Right now, we're watching as massive fires in the Amazon destroy one of the most important ecosystems on the planet –– fires that have been exacerbated by unrelenting drought in what should be a rainforest. The delay of the EUDR is a blow to forests everywhere, and for a climate-stable future, we simply can't afford to lose more forests."

- Daniel Carrillo, Forest Campaign Director, Rainforest Action Network

