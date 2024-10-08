Sudan: ‘Children Should Be Safe Everywhere’, Says UNICEF, As Fears Grow For El Fasher

7 October 2024

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reminded journalists in New York at the regular noon briefing that famine conditions have already been confirmed in the Zamzam camp for the displaced, just outside the city, “and we think that other camps in the area are likely to have famine conditions.”

El Fasher is the last city in Darfur held by the national army which has been battling its powerful rival, the Rapid Support Forces militia for control of the country since April last year.

Atrocities continue to be reported elsewhere in North Darfur State, when at least 13 children were killed and a further four were injured during airstrikes in Al Kuma on Friday, according to the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

This violence, coupled with widespread disease outbreaks, is placing millions of Sudanese children at grave risk, the agency said in a news release on Sunday.

A nation in crisis

As the conflict approaches its 18 month-mark, with over 10 million people displaced – half of them children, UNICEF is intensifying efforts to protect children and provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

The conflict has shattered the country’s infrastructure, disrupted basic services and left millions in need of humanitarian assistance.

A deadly Friday in Darfur

The children killed and injured on Friday were between the ages of six and 17.

“These attacks on children are unacceptable. Children have no role to play in wars or civil conflict, but children are the ones who are suffering the most as the conflict in Sudan grinds on”, said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Children should be safe everywhere, in their homes, neighbourhoods and on the streets.”

Escalating Violence

The tragedy in Al Kuma, is not an isolated incident. UNICEF has received further reports of civilians killed and injured in Melit, North Darfur State. Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 150 schools, and hospitals have been attacked, with health centres, water points and marketplaces damaged and destroyed, further compromising the well-being of Sudan’s young population.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported on the escalating situation: “In the first few days in October alone, tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Sudan due to fighting. This includes in North Darfur, West Darfur and Sennar states, where airstrikes, clashes between rival forces, and insecurity near villages and markets have displaced as many as 42,000 people, both within Sudan and across borders."

“As the conflict continues unabated, we fear this horrendous pattern will persist,” said Mr. Yett. “Thousands of children and families are trapped in areas of violence, insecurity and lack for protection. The continued violence and disregard for children’s safety and rights need to stop.”

Health Crisis compounds conflict

The ongoing violence has not only directly harmed children but has also created conditions ripe for the spread of diseases. Sudan’s already fragile healthcare system has been pushed to the breaking point, exacerbating weaknesses in sanitation and hygiene infrastructure. Concurrent outbreaks of cholera, dengue, malaria, and measles are affecting at least 12 of Sudan’s 18 states, posing additional risks to children’s health and well-being.

“As of Saturday, 21,000 cases of cholera had been reported over the past two months, including more than 600 fatalities of from cholera”, said Mr. Dujarric.

UNICEF vaccine boost

In response these compounded threats, UNICEF has intensified its vaccination efforts. On Saturday, the agency chartered a plane which carried 1.4 million doses of oral cholera vaccines to Port Sudan. This delivery adds to 404,000 doses UNICEF provided last month.

Immunisation campaigns are also underway, aiming to vaccinate 1.81 million people against cholera in the hardest-hit states of Gederef, Kassala and the River Nile.

UNICEF is also providing essential supplies and support for health facilities while working to restore access to clean water and sanitation in affected areas. These efforts are crucial in preventing the further spread of diseases and protecting children’s health in the midst of the ongoing conflict, the agency said.

© Scoop Media

