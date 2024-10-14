Twenty Years On: Indonesia ‘Better Prepared’ Following Tsunami

11 October 2024: The lyrics include references to an earthquake, a massive wave, land submerged under water and locating to higher ground.

“When there is an earthquake and a tsunami, you are in panic, you cannot be expected to think. This is why the emergency drill must be ingrained and be second nature. This has to start from an early age,” Ahmadi said.

Despite being the closest inhabited island to the epicentre of the earthquake, in December 2004, that caused the largest tsunami so far in this century, only six inhabitants died on this island of 100,000, a lower rate than in any other affected area.

“This was due to the local wisdom passed on from generation to generation in the form of a smong,” said local leader Teuku Reza Fahlevi, referring to indigenous knowledge related to a tsunami.

OCHA/Anthony Burke: A woman looks across her village in Indonesia which was destroyed in a tsunami.

This oral tradition has enabled their population to better adapt to natural disasters. In 2004, for instance, they knew to run for higher ground when the sea recedes, saving many lives.

“In many other coastal areas of the country, people rushed into the seabed to pick up fish and were crushed by the gushing sea water as waves of up to 30 metres wreaked havoc and brought devastation,” he said.

Better prepared for when disaster strikes

Twenty years on, the province of Aceh in far western Indonesia is much more prepared. The smong is now part of the curriculum of every primary and junior high school on Simeulue as well as in some other regencies,

“For full preparedness, we cannot rely on grandparents only, we must make sure every child is prepared,” Ahmadi said.

UN Indonesia/Miklos Gaspar: Indonesia’s low-lying coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis.

The association of storytellers in the province is working with the Simeulue Board of Education to lobby the remaining regencies to do the same.

Ahmadi himself was living in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh when the 2004 tsunami struck and immediately fled to higher ground. He tried to convince many of his neighbours to do the same, but most would not listen.

“When I returned, I saw corpses all around,” he said. “Today, the loss of life would be far smaller – we are much better prepared.”

Over 167,000 people died in Indonesia during the event on 26 December, and a further at least 60,000 in other countries on the Indian Ocean.

The United Nations, at the request of the Indonesian government, provided major relief support to the survivors.

UNICEF/Watson: A woman in Indonesia searches through the rubble at a beach in Palu, Indonesia, that was entirely washed away by an October 2018 tsunami. (file)

Ten UN agencies were involved in the work, from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) helping the internally displaced, to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) providing emergency supplies for children and the UN Development Programme aiding reconstruction efforts.

The UN’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) facilitated the emergency response phase in 2004 and, together with partners, advocated for the importance of building community resilience through disaster education since 2006 based on international best practices.

OCHA, along with other UN agencies, the Red Cross Society, universities, the private sector and NGOs, has remained involved long after the tsunami to support Indonesia and the Province of Aceh in improving disaster risk preparedness.

Structured disaster management

UNDRR/Antoine Tardy: to Children in Indonesia practice tsumani preparedness drills at school.

The tsunami has ushered in a new era of a more systematized and structured disaster management across the country, based on international best practices.

Regulations have been put in place to establish and streamline processes in providing health care and food in case of disasters and also to establish local agencies to coordinate humanitarian efforts on the ground.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNBP) has strengthened engagement with stakeholders across emergency response, recovery and development to implement global policies.

“We believe that disaster risk reduction, sustainable development and climate change must be addressed holistically,” said Raditya Jayi, Deputy Minister at the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNBP). “Sustainable resilience ensures that we protect our development gains by investing in resilience building.”

The country has mainstreamed the post-2015 frameworks on Sustainable Development (SDGs), the UNFCCC Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, an international agreement adopted by UN member states at the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015.

“There have been major strides by the national and provincial governments, supported by multi-stakeholder partners, including community and faith-based organisations, on increased preparedness,” said Thandie Mwape, Head of OCHA Indonesia.

The focal areas include education, and regular tsunami preparedness drills have been mandatory in all the schools in the province since 2010, she said. The implementation of a disaster-safe school programme was followed nationwide in 2012 leading to further increased preparedness.

A siren system has been installed in some provinces and the population educated on what to do in case the alarms go off.

By now, thanks to the progress on disaster management in the country, the Humanitarian Country Team, which is made up of the UN, development partners and local NGOs, is focusing its support to the government on strengthening disaster preparedness capacity and enhancing anticipatory action, as well as the haring of best practices from Indonesia to countries in the region and worldwide.

“Indonesia is a knowledge hub and there is much that the world can learn from here, learnings that will lead to saving lives,” Ms Mwape said.

