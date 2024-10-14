New Zealand Achieves Smokefree Goal Ahead Of Schedule

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is thrilled to announce that New Zealand has achieved its Smokefree 2025 goal well ahead of schedule, with smoking rates plummeting to unprecedented lows.

Recent data from the New Zealand Health Survey reveals that smoking rates have fallen dramatically, particularly among youth. The decline has been so significant that statisticians now struggle to accurately measure the small proportion of young smokers due to sample size limitations.

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, commented on this remarkable achievement:

"New Zealand's success in reducing smoking rates is a testament to the country's progressive approach to tobacco harm reduction. By embracing vaping and other less harmful alternatives, we've seen smoking rates drop from 11.9% in 2020 to an astounding 6.8% in 2023. This is a clear indication that our strategy is working."

The success is particularly notable among young people, with youth smoking rates reaching historic lows. "The fact that we're having difficulty measuring youth smoking rates due to their minuscule prevalence is a cause for celebration," Loucas added. "It's a clear sign that we're winning the battle against smoking-related harm."

Despite this undeniable success, some in the tobacco control and public health sectors seem reluctant to acknowledge the effectiveness of New Zealand's approach. Loucas expressed her frustration with this attitude:

"It's perplexing that some individuals in tobacco control can't seem to accept our successful strategy. We've achieved what many thought impossible, yet instead of celebrating, they're focusing on potential issues with vaping. We need to recognise this victory and continue supporting policies that have proven effective in reducing smoking rates."

CAPHRA urges policymakers and health advocates worldwide to look to New Zealand as a model for successful tobacco harm reduction. The organisation emphasises the importance of embracing evidence-based approaches that include a range of less harmful alternatives to smoking.

"Our success story should be a wake-up call for countries like Australia who are still clinging to prohibitionist policies," Loucas concluded. "It's time to put aside preconceived notions and focus on what works - a pragmatic, harm-reduction approach that prioritises public health over ideology."

CAPHRA remains committed to advocating for sensible policies that continue to drive down smoking rates while providing adult smokers with safer alternatives.

