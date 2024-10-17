ANZIIF Enhances Southeast Asian Partnerships At 23rd AIRDC Conference

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce that CEO, Katrina Shanks, recently attended the 23rd AIRDC conference in Bangkok, to strengthen partnerships with key Southeast Asian stakeholders.

During her time at the conference, Katrina Shanks met with leading organisations including the Thailand General Insurance Association (TGiA), the Thai Insurance Brokers Association (TIBA), the Thai Insurance Institute (TII), and the Association of Southeast Asian Reinsurance Organisations (AOARI) to explore future collaborative initiatives.

Additionally, she was honoured to meet with Mr. Chuchatr Pramoolpol, Secretary-General of the Office of Insurance Commission, and Mr. Chai Sophonpanich, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 23rd AIRDC Conference and Chairman of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited.

ANZIIF is exploring opportunities to deliver training programs that address skills gaps and enhance insurance education throughout Southeast Asia across general insurance, life insurance, insurance broking, and loss adjusting.

ANZIIF is also working closely with TII and TIBA to deliver training programs, such as the ANZIIF Professional Certificate and Executive Certificate in Insurance, ANZIIF Executive Certificate in General Insurance Broking, and expanding recognition of ANZIIF’s skills units in the region.

“It is always a privilege to have the opportunity to meet those in Southeast Asia who are influential in ensuring that the industry continues to evolve and grow to meet the requirements of the changing insurance environment”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

This trip reflects ANZIIF’s commitment to supporting education and professional development in the region. By engaging with local stakeholders to understand the specific needs of the industry, we can continue to enhance professional standards and create opportunities for insurance professionals to grow their skills and knowledge.

