Explainer: How UN Peacekeepers Meet The Challenge Of Escalating Conflict In Lebanon

By Daniel Dickinson

8 October 2024

Here is what you need to know about UNIFIL, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon:

Security Council mandate

UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. Its mandate was to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its effective authority in the area.

It was not until 2000 that Israel withdrew from Lebanon. In the absence of an agreed border, the UN identified a 120km line of withdrawal known as the Blue Line, which UNIFIL monitors and patrols.

Following a deadly 30-day conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, the Council enhanced the mission with an updated resolution. Resolution 1701 expanded the original mandate to include the monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

It also mandated UNIFIL peacekeepers to accompany and support the Lebanese armed forces as they deploy throughout southern Lebanon.

What has UNIFIL said following Israeli attacks on Lebanon?

UNIFIL warned on 6 October 2024 that it was “deeply concerned by recent activities by the IDF immediately adjacent to the Mission’s position,” in Sector West, inside Lebanese territory.

The mission according to the UN has continued to observe heavy exchanges of fire.

“Airstrikes as well as ground incursions by the IDF targeted multiple areas across the Blue Line,” the UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said adding that “Hezbollah launched dozens of attacks over the same period, including to repel ground incursions by the IDF and target areas in northern Israel itself.”

UNIFIL added that “this is an extremely dangerous development. It is unacceptable to compromise the safety of UN peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks.”

What do the peacekeepers do?

UNIFIL peacekeepers play a crucial role in helping to avoid unintentional escalation and misunderstandings between Israel and Lebanon through the mission’s liaison mechanism.

They patrol south Lebanon to impartially monitor what is happening on the ground and report violations of Resolution 1701.

Peacekeepers also support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) through training, to help strengthen the LAF’s deployment in south Lebanon so they can eventually take over the security tasks currently performed by peacekeepers.

Peacekeepers remain in their positions and continue to implement their mandated tasks, although patrols and logistical activities are much more challenging due to the current security situation.

They may have to return to their bases or even go to shelters if there is a possible imminent threat to their safety.

UNIFIL also has a Maritime Task Force, the first of its type in a UN peacekeeping mission, which supports the Lebanese navy to monitor Lebanon’s territorial waters and prevent the entry into the area of operations of unauthorised arms and related materiel.

The Mission said that the “MTF deployment was a landmark move that prompted Israel to lift its naval blockade on Lebanon,” in 2006.

UNIFIL also facilitates access by humanitarian actors to support the local civilian population and provides protection to civilians when the Government of Lebanon cannot.

Peacekeepers also support local communities through projects and donations in health care, education, infrastructure, and more.

UNIFIL in numbers

Almost 11,000 people currently work at the mission, including around 10,000 military personnel, as well as approximately 550 local and 250 international civilians.

Some 50 different countries contribute troops to the mission. At present, Indonesia is the biggest contributor with over 1,200 uniformed personnel.

The MTF is currently made up of five vessels; there are also six helicopters which support UNIFIL’s work.

UNIFIL’s annual budget is around half a billion dollars.

