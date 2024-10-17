‘Alarming’ Situation In Great Lakes Region Of DR Congo

8 October 2024

“It is the civilian population who will continue to bear the heavy toll of war daily: loss of life, sexual violence, health problems and malnutrition in displacement camps,” said Huang Xia.

The violence is driven by both the M23 armed group which continues to expand its territory and the so-called Allied Democratic Forces (AFD) whose “terrorist links” and attacks against civilians in Ituri and North Kivu threaten the region, according to Mr. Xia

DRC is now the country which has the second highest number of displaced persons, after Sudan.

‘Glimmer of hope’

Despite the situation, for the first time since the resurgence of the M23 rebel group in November 2021, Mr. Xia sees “a real glimmer of hope”.

“I can testify that the recent peace talks within the framework of the Luanda process are encouraging and represent an important step toward silencing the guns and achieving lasting peace,” he said.

The Luanda process is a regional initiative under the leadership of Angolan President João Lourenço that aims to de-escalate tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

The ceasefire agreement, which was signed last July 30, has contributed to “a relative calm and seems, despite some skirmishes, to be largely respected”.

‘Three essential avenues’

While there have been encouraging steps taken, “much remains to be done to end the suffering of the Congolese population and achieve lasting peace in the Great Lakes region,” Mr. Xia warned.

He made a “solemn appeal” to the Security Council to remember the crisis in the region and ensure that a ceasefire endures in eastern DRC.

The “three essential avenues” to such a lasting peace include strengthening mutual trust between the countries of the region, enhancing inclusivity, especially the full participation of women and youth, and consistent international efforts in support of regional peace processes.

Regional consensus

To his first point on mutual trust, Mr. Xia is “convinced that all the main ingredients already exist,” as they are “enshrined in the Framework Agreement, which continues to enjoy regional consensus in addressing the root causes of the conflict”.

“Beyond that, development initiatives remain crucial,” Mr. Xia added, pointing to the UN Strategy for the Great Lakes region with its Action Plan currently being drafted as an example of an ideal framework for collective action.

“As the Summit of the Future concluded with a new global consensus bringing hope, we have once again accepted the collective responsibility to no longer accept the suffering of civilians caught in endless conflicts,” he concluded.

