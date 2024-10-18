‘Pivotal Moment’ As Violence Against Children Reaches Unprecedented Levels Worldwide

10 October 2024

In a report released on Thursday, Najat Maalla M’Jid said that violence against children had reached unprecedented levels.

“Millions of children worldwide are victims of physical, sexual and psychological violence both online and offline, including child labour, child marriage, female genital mutilation, gender-based violence, trafficking, bullying and cyberbullying, among many others,” she said.

According to the report many more children are vulnerable to violence due to what it calls “multidimensional poverty.”

Half of the world’s children, around one billion, are identified as “at high risk” of being affected by the climate crisis.

One in six young people worldwide are also growing up in conflict zones.

“This is a pivotal moment. Violence against children has reached unprecedented levels, caused by multifaceted and interconnected crises,”, Ms. M’Jid said.

‘No country is immune; no child is immune’

The vulnerability of children to violence is a worldwide issue, transcending geographical and socioeconomic boundaries.

“The problem currently is that no country is immune, no child is immune. In all countries, we are finding many forms of violence,” Ms. M’Jid stated, adding that “you can have the same child who is victim of various forms of violence in various settings.”

According to the report, nearly 400 million children under five regularly endure psychological aggression and physical punishment at home.

Figures released by the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, ahead of International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, estimate that more than 370 million girls and women alive today, or one in eight, experienced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18.

When ‘non-contact’ forms of sexual violence, such as online or verbal abuse are included, the number of girls and women affected rises to 650 million, according to UNICEF.

Online exploitation

Ms. M’Jid expressed particular concern about online child sexual exploitation.

“The issue is really big”, warned Ms. M’Jid, with “the increase of internet connectivity among children and a rise in online predators”.

Cyberbullying also emerged as a significant issue, with 15 per cent of children worldwide reporting victimisation.

The Special Representative noted that the issue is a complex problem to address. “It’s not an easy task to resolve because you have three pieces to take into account. The victims, the bullies and the bystanders”.

Child Labour: A form of violence

The report reveals that 160 million children are still engaged in child labour “a form of violence against children,” according to Ms. M’Jid. “Children should be in school, not working.”

She further emphasised the interconnected nature of different forms of violence. “Many children who are victims of child labour are also victims of trafficking, smuggling and sexual exploitation”.

Long-lasting impacts

The report highlights the severe consequences of violence against children. “It has a long-lasting impact on children’s mental health. We see increased rates of suicide, behavioural disorders, eating disorder, drug addiction, despair and post-traumatic stress disorder”.

Ms. M’Jid also explained that “it affects their education, performance and learning”.

