Sudan Faces One Of The Worst Famines In Decades, Warn UN Experts

GENEVA (17 October 2024) –A staggering 97 percent of Sudan’s IDPs, along with civilians who remain in their homes, are facing severe levels of hunger, UN experts warned today, accusing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of using ‘starvation tactics’ against 25 million civilians in the country.

“Never in modern history have so many people faced starvation and famine as in Sudan today,” the experts said.

Zamzam camp in North Darfur, home to half a million IDPs, faces some of the direst conditions. Other IDP camps in El Fasher are also at risk of famine. Indeed, more than 8.4 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes to locations within Sudan or to neighbouring countries, posing a grave threat to most of their human rights."

“In order for the starvation and famine in Sudan to end, is for RSF and SAF to stop immediately obstructing aid delivery in Sudan through bureaucratic – administrative barriers, attacks against local respondents and for foreign governments to halt financial and military support of the SAF and RSF. Humanitarian organisations should be allowed to expand their operations and deliver essential food items and medicines,” the experts said. “It is critical for humanitarian organisations to utilise all available channels for humanitarian deliveries, including lesser-used routes, to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable populations”. Both SAF and RSF, along with their foreign supporters, are responsible for what is an apparent deliberate use of starvation, constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes under international law.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In Darfur, Al Jazirah and Khartoum, markets have come under attack, and in many areas the hostilities have resulted in inflated food prices, damaged farms, crops and machinery. Local civil society networks report mandatory taxes on farming and livestock being imposed by the RSF in Darfur, and impediments to humanitarian delivery in Blue Nile State. With the November harvest approaching, many farmers may be unable to plant again due to destroyed infrastructure, rising seed costs and fear of theft and attacks.

“Two thirds of Sudan’s population live in rural areas and their livelihood is being devastated by the war. We urge local authorities to facilitate safe engagement in agricultural activities through support to Crop Protection Committees,” the experts said.

They noted that while the Adre border crossing reopened on August 15, 2024, for a three-month period to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, the volume of aid currently being delivered through this corridor is not enough to meet the population's needs. The onset of the rainy season and flooding in eastern Sudan and the northern state have worsened the situation. Though hard to estimate, agricultural damage and livestock losses are significant, and mining and water contamination complicate the crisis. The fear of starvation and famine continues to loom.

The experts expressed dismay that international donors and governments have not delivered their pledges. The Sudan humanitarian response plan, which designates US$1.44 billion for humanitarian assistance, has only received 50.8% of required funding, leaving significant gaps. Before the conflict began, two-thirds of Sudan’s population was already living in extreme poverty, and now even more people are facing the prospect of complete destitution. The experts noted that international humanitarian organisations and donors must increase funding on flexible terms, consider providing mutual aid groups with cash and liquidity, help local farmers to purchase seeds and other agricultural inputs and improve purchasing power through cash transfers to prevent further deepening poverty.

One of the most reliable means of food delivery to civilians comes through emergency response rooms and communal kitchens – civilians-run volunteer spaces that provide food to millions despite the dangers involved. Local communities in Sudan have shown remarkable determination, organising mutual aid groups, running soup kitchens, including on the frontline, and revitalising markets to ensure survival. However, volunteers are frequently targeted, harassed and attacked by parties to the conflict.

“Local mutual aid organisations and solidarity operations in Sudan are the main lifeline for civilians in this war,” the experts said. “They must be better supported and protected by international humanitarian organisations.”

“The world must pay attention to the largest modern famine taking shape in Sudan today,” the experts said. “We call for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to end this horror and urgent assistance. We have repeatedly raised warnings with the authorities in the past, urging action to prevent this unfolding catastrophe, but the situation has now reached critical levels requiring immediate global attention.”

The Special Rapporteur on the right to food will be presenting his thematic report “Starvation and the right to food, with an emphasis on the Palestinian people’s food sovereignty” to the General Assembly on 18 October.

© Scoop Media

