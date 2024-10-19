Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan On Killings In Balochistan, Pakistan

15 October 2024

We are appalled by the attacks last Friday in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, where at least 20 mineworkers were killed, and seven seriously injured, by armed elements using hand grenades and rocket launchers.

This follows several similar attacks over the past couple of months, which seem intended to stoke ethnic tensions and insecurity in the province.

We recognise the role of the authorities to hold those responsible to account and prevent future attacks, consistent with Pakistan’s international human rights obligations.

Separately, we are concerned by the recent decision to ban under anti-terrorism legislation the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which has campaigned on Pashtun community concerns. We call for this measure to be promptly reviewed, in line with international law, to ensure respect for freedom of expression and association and for those members arbitrarily held in administrative detention to be released.

We encourage the Pakistani authorities to continue to address grievances expressed by ethnic minorities through political dialogue, ensure the protection of human rights defenders, and respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

