OHCHR Chief Calls On Tunisia To Uphold Rule Of Law And Democratic Freedoms

GENEVA, 15 October 2024

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today called on the Tunisian authorities to protect the country’s democratic processes and uphold fundamental freedoms after a presidential campaign marred by a crackdown on the opposition, independent activists and journalists.

In the weeks leading up to the elections, held on 6 October, over 100 prospective candidates, members of their campaigns and other political figures were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from falsification of electoral paperwork to charges related to national security.

Out of 17 prospective candidates, the Independent High Authority for Elections only accepted three. A number of presidential hopefuls have been arrested and received lengthy prison sentences on various charges, including falsification of endorsements.

“Such cases are troubling. Their trials indicate a lack of respect for due process and fair trial guarantees,” the High Commissioner said.

In another concerning development, the elections authority refused on 2 September to apply a ruling by the Administrative Court ordering the readmission of three excluded candidates. Subsequently, in an extraordinary session just days before the election, Parliament passed a law removing electoral dispute from the jurisdiction of the Administrative Court.

“The rejection of a legally binding court decision is at odds with basic respect for the rule of law,” Türk said.

This comes within a broader context of increasing pressure on civil society over the past year, targeting numerous journalists, human rights defenders and political opponents, as well as judges and lawyers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Since 2011, Tunisia had been a pioneer in efforts to ensure accountability and redress for past abuses, including through the work of the Truth and Dignity Commission,” the High Commissioner said. “Unfortunately, a number of these gains have been lost, and the recent arrest of the former head of the commission is an example,” he added.

“I strongly urge Tunisia to recommit to transitional justice in the interests of victims, and to embark on much needed rule of law reforms, in line with international human rights law, including with regard to freedoms of expression, assembly and association.”

“I also call for the release of all those arbitrarily detained,” Türk added.

© Scoop Media

