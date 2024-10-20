Niue Celebrates 50 Years Of Self-Governing

50th Flag Raising Ceremony / Supplied: Govt of Niue

Alofi, Niue – 19 October 2024 – The Government of Niue announced today its commemoration of 50 years as a self-governing state, celebrating half a century of sovereignty, diplomacy, and resilience.

Niue’s sovereignty dates back to October of 1974, when Niue first achieved self-governing status. “This 50th anniversary is particularly special, for it demonstrates the fortitude and determination of Niueans who sought to shape their own destiny while maintaining the steadfast connection with our closest partner New Zealand,” says the Prime Minister of Niue, Hon Dalton Tagelagi.

“Niue and New Zealand share a unique bond that is enriched by our deep cultural, historical, and community ties. It is an honour to welcome The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief in and over New Zealand, and many other distinguished guests to Niue to join us for our 50th Constitution Celebrations.

Cake cutting with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro & Hon Dalton Tagelagi (Photo credit - Government of Niue)

“This significant milestone marks a coming of age for the people of Niue and invites us to reflect on our shared past and envision a bright future together.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tagelagi extends his gratitude to the people of Niue for their long-standing resilience and tireless contributions to the country.

“Fifty years ago, the people of Niue made a courageous and visionary decision. We honour and remember our ancestors and those who came before us for the hardships and sacrifices they endured to pave the way for us. They have lifted us above their shoulders towards a brighter, stronger future filled with possibilities.

“The people of Niue, whether they be on the island or living abroad, are at the heart of today’s anniversary. Their strength, commitment and love of Niue is, above all else, what makes Niue’s self-governance such a success story. As a country, we continue to make strides in improving the standard of living for our people, as well as advancing sustainable initiatives to protect our tāoga, environment and ocean, and I hope that today will bear witness to everything we have done and will continue to do,” says Tagelagi.

(L-R) with Hon Dalton Tagelagi, Hon Alapati Tavite, Dame Cindy Kiro, Dr Richard Davies, Mrs. Silivia Tavite, NZ High Commissioner to Niue Mark Gibb (Photo credit - Government of Niue)

Tagelagi also says Niue thanks its development partners for their ongoing commitment to the growth and development of the island. “We thank all our diplomatic partners who have supported us on our journey towards a prosperous Niue. Our close friends and partners like New Zealand, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and our other donor partner businesses have helped make Niue what it is today – we give our sincerest thanks for their ongoing friendship and support. This ranges from everything including recent projects like the airport runway to renewable energy initiatives to roading improvements and future projects such as water and waste management.”

As Niue looks to the future, Tagelagi says to honour the journey we have taken together we must continue to build on Niue’s legacy for future generations.

“Let us celebrate not only how far we’ve come, but also the spirit that keeps us moving forward.

Constitution Celebrations with people of Niue (Photo credit - Government of Niue)

“Niue ko Kaina. To this land we call home, our focus will continue to be improving the quality of life for our people, investing in our culture and traditions, and protecting our tāoga and the environment. Here’s to the strength of our people, past and present, and to the bright future that lies ahead.”

© Scoop Media

