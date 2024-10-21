Despite Regional Escalation, Peace Is Still Possible In Yemen: UN Envoy

15 October 2024

The crisis is unfolding as Yemeni Government forces, who are backed by a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels – also known as Ansar Allah – continue their nearly decade-long war.

Mr. Grundberg urged the Council “to unite in stopping the bloodshed and supporting every effort to bring peace to a region in desperate need of it.”

Ceasefire and de-escalation

He said the safety of UN personnel has also been increasingly at risk amid the growing regional escalation, which began last year following the start of the war in Gaza.

Ansar Allah has been holding more than 50 UN personnel, civil society members and staff of diplomatic missions in arbitrary detention since June. The 17 UN personnel being held include four women, one of whom is a member of the envoy's team.

“With all this said, I echo the urgent call of the Secretary-General: an immediate ceasefire and regional de-escalation is needed to halt this widening conflict,” he said.

‘Cycle of retaliation’

Mr. Grundberg told ambassadors that Yemen and its people are already feeling the impact of the escalating regional conflict.

Ansar Allah has continued attacks on international ships in the Red Sea and fired missiles and drones at Israel. In response, the United States, with the support of other nations, carried out airstrikes on four Yemeni governorates, while Israel launched airstrikes on the crucial Red Sea port of Huydadah.

“This cycle of retaliation is pulling Yemen deeper into the regional conflict, jeopardizing its hopes for peace and stability,” he said. “Moreover, it distracts from the urgent need to address Yemen’s own internal crisis.”

Release detained personnel

After more than nine years of war, Yemenis continue to yearn and work for peace, he said, “and yet, they see their space for meaningful engagement and peacebuilding under attack, with arbitrary detentions, death threats, and intimidation, especially in Ansar Allah controlled areas.”

He called on the rebels to immediately and unconditionally release all those arbitrarily detained, including the UN personnel.

The envoy added that since his last briefing in September, he has engaged in constructive discussions with Yemeni and international stakeholders during visits to New York, Tehran and Moscow.

Peace is possible

“In addition to requesting support for the release of the detained, my engagements have reaffirmed two critical messages that I wish to share with this Council,” he said.

“First, a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen is not only the most viable way forward but more importantly, it is definitely achievable. Second, the Yemeni people require sustained and unified international support, and we must collectively keep the focus on making peace a reality.”

He pointed to the “elements and tools” already available, notably commitments made by the parties towards establishing a roadmap, including a nationwide ceasefire, addressing humanitarian and economic needs, and preparing for an inclusive political process.

Make peace a reality

Despite the escalation, they remain “the essential building blocks for peace in Yemen and the reference points for our discussions with the parties,” he said.

“Second, on the military front, we have relative calm on the frontlines, despite occasional flare-ups that remind us of the fragility of the situation,” he continued.

Furthermore, “we have identified options at the technical level and are working to convince the parties that collaboration on economic issues is the only way to achieve economic viability and stability.”

Mr. Grundberg said his Office “remains steadfast in pursuing every opportunity for peace in Yemen” but added that the parties must demonstrate their commitment to peace through meaningful actions, including the immediate release of all persons arbitrarily detained.

“The need for unity of purpose in and on Yemen has never been greater. I want to underscore again that, despite the broader regional conflict, peace in Yemen is still achievable, and we must remain focused on making this a reality,” he said.

Dire humanitarian situation

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to worsen, both in scale and severity, said Joyce Msuya, a senior official in the UN aid coordination office, OCHA.

Hunger continues to rise, and in August, the number of people who do not have enough to eat soared to unprecedented levels. Furthermore, severe levels of food deprivation have doubled in Houthi-controlled areas since last year.

Cholera also continues to spread. Since March, there have been more than 203,000 suspected cases, and more than 720 deaths. Women and girls account for 53 per cent of cases, and aid partners expect cases to double between now and March 2025.

Aid funding shortfall

Ms. Msuya said the humanitarian community remains determined to deliver at scale for the 18.2 million Yemenis in need, yet a humanitarian appeal for the country is just over 40 per cent funded.

“The food security sector quickly needs an additional $870 million. Without this, an estimated nine million people across Yemen will not receive emergency food aid in the last quarter of 2024,” she warned.

Cholera response in danger

Furthermore, funding for the cholera response has already run out. Health partners have been forced to close 21 out of 75 Diarrhoea Treatment Centres and 97 out of 423 Oral Rehydration Centres.

“It is estimated that 70 per cent of the remaining Diarrhoea Treatment Centres and 42 per cent of the remaining Oral Rehydration Centres will close by December if urgent funding is not received,” she said.

Long-term funding for gender-based violence progammes is also critical, she added.

Concern for detained personnel

The top aid official began her briefing by reiterating the demand to immediately and unconditionally release the UN personnel, NGO staff and civil society members currently detained by the Houthis, along with two other UN staff who have been held since 2021 and 2023.

She echoed the recent statement issued by principals of affected organizations expressing extreme concern about the reported referral to “criminal prosecution” of a significant number of the detainees.

“The potential laying of ‘charges’ against our colleagues is unacceptable,” she said, while “the arbitrary detention of humanitarian personnel and the false accusations against them continue to significantly hinder our ability to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance in Yemen.”

Ms. Msuya said the UN has engaged in continuous diplomatic efforts with the Houthis and others on the detainees and has confirmed that most have had contact with their families or relatives. Additionally, those requiring healthcare have received it.

“We continue to stress that our colleagues must be treated humanely and with full respect for international humanitarian law and human rights, including in regard to judicial guarantees, as applicable,” she said.

