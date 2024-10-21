‘Historic Drought’ In Southern Africa, Human Rights In Tunisia, Accountability Must For Pakistan Mineworker Killings

15 October 2024

In an appeal for help, the World Food Programme, WFP, said that more than 27 million people’s lives from Lesotho to Zimbabwe have been devastated, leaving 21 million children malnourished.

A record five countries have declared a national disaster because of the drought and requested international assistance: Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe – but Angola and Mozambique have been hit hard, too.

Hunger likely to intensify

For many communities, this is the worst food crisis in decades, said WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri: “What makes it worse is that October is just the start of the lean season, the peak of the hunger season is January, so things will get worse before they get better.”

Mr. Phiri explained that crops have failed, livestock have died and children are lucky to receive even one meal per day, in the worst-hit households.

To help, the UN agency needs $369 million but it has only received 20 per cent of that amount.

Rights chief calls for ‘fundamental freedoms’ to be upheld in Tunisia

The UN human rights chief Volker Türk is calling on Tunisian authorities to protect the democratic process and “uphold fundamental freedoms after a presidential campaign marred by a crackdown on the opposition, independent activists and journalists,” his Spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva on Friday.

In the weeks leading up to the 6 October election ver 100 prospective candidates, members of their campaigns and other political figures, were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from falsification of electoral paperwork to charges related to national security, she said.

Out of 17 prospective candidates, the Independent High Authority for Elections only accepted three, while some of the presidential hopefuls have been arrested and received lengthy prison sentences on various charges.

No respect for due process

“Such cases are troubling. Their trials indicate a lack of respect for due process and fair trial guarantees,” Ms. Throssell said.

In another concerning development, the electoral authorities refused on 2 September to apply a ruling by the Administrative Court to readmit three excluded candidates.

In an extraordinary session just days before the election, Tunisian lawmakers passed a law removing electoral disputes from the court’s jurisdiction.

“The rejection of a legally binding court decision is at odds with basic respect for the rule of law,” Ms. Throssell highlighted, nothing this development comes within a broader context of increasing pressure on civil society.

“We strongly urge Tunisia to recommit to transitional justice in the interests of victims, and to embark on much needed rule of law reforms, in line with international human rights law, including with regard to freedoms of expression, assembly and association.,” she said, calling for the release of all those arbitrarily detained.

Pakistan mineworker attacks condemned

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has condemned the killing of 20 mineworkers and the injury of seven others in Pakistan’s Balochistan province last Friday. The attacks were reportedly orchestrated by armed elements using hand grenades and rocket launchers.

“This follows several similar attacks over the past couple of months, which seem intended to stoke ethnic tensions and insecurity in the province,” OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan stated.

Mr. Al-Kheetan called for authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, “consistent with Pakistan’s international human rights obligations” he emphasised.

Concern over ban

Separately, he voiced concern over the recent ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement under anti-terrorism legislation.

“We call for this measure to be promptly reviewed, in line with international law, to ensure respect for freedom of expression and association and for those members arbitrarily held in administrative detention to be released,” he said.

“We encourage the Pakistani authorities to continue to address grievances expressed by ethnic minorities through political dialogue,” Mr. Al-Kheetan concluded, calling for greater protection to be given to human rights defenders.

