WFP Delivers Life-saving Aid To One Million People In Burkina Faso

22 October 2024

The agency has provided assistance to more than one million crises affected people so far this year through crucial funding from the United States.

The humanitarian response comes at a critical time for the West African nation, which has been grappling with instability, security challenges and humanitarian needs.

According to news reports, more than half of Burkina Faso currently operates beyond government control following a military takeover in 2022.

Burkina Faso’s human rights situation deteriorated significantly in 2023, amid deadly attacks by Islamist armed groups against civilians. Both military forces and pro-government militia were found to have committed abuses during counterinsurgency operations.

More widely according to UN humanitarian reports, the Sahel region has been threatened for years by a proliferation of armed groups. Beginning in northern Mali, jihadist-linked insurgent pushed south, brining lawlessness to northern Burkina Faso and western Niger, while also threatening the stability of neighbouring countries.

‘Record contribution’

WFP and the US International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) successfully delivered vital humanitarian assistance to over one million crisis affected people in Burkina Faso.

The US Government provided $124 million to support WFP’s operations in the West African nation during 2024, representing 70 per cent of all contributions to the agency’s work in the country.

Humanitarian Air Service

The aid response has been significantly enhanced by the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, which has proven crucial in reaching isolated communities.

Between January and September 2024, nearly 15,000 humanitarian workers and over 500 tones of relief supplies were delivered through UNHAS.

“This unwavering support has been instrumental in enabling WFP to reach populations in need in Burkina Faso’s hard to-reach locations,” said Sory Ouane, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Burkina Faso.

The aid comes at a crucial time, as recent data from “Cadre Harmonisé” Food Security analysis, reveals an estimated 2.7 million people in Burkina Faso, required immediate food assistance during the challenging June to August lean season.

‘Challenges are immense’

Mr. Ouane emphasised that while progress has been made, significant challenges remain. “With the continued support of our partners, including BHA, we can ensure that the most vulnerable – particularly displaced women and children – receive the assistance they need to survive and rebuild their lives,” he said.

WFP “will continue to support crisis-affected communities, ensuring that no one is left behind,” insisted Mr. Ouane.

