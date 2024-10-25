Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Population Drops By 10 Million Since Russia Invaded In 2014, UNFPA Reports

Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:27 pm
Press Release: UN News

22 October 2024

Image /Supplied

Since Russia’s invasion in 2014, the ongoing war has worsened these trends, with millions displaced and thousands killed, said Florence Bauer, UNFPA regional director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia told journalists at briefing in Geneva.

The number of Ukrainian refugees has now reached 6.7 million and, since Russia’s invasion in 2014, Ukraine’s population has declined by over 10 million, a substantial loss of human capital necessary for the country’s recovery, she added.

Ukraine is already facing significant demographic challenges and has seen its birth rate plummet to one child per woman, the lowest in Europe.

Ukraine’s demographic crisis

Even before the escalation of the war, Ukraine struggled with significant demographic challenges, the UN agency said.

The country already had one of Europe’s lowest birth rates, the population was getting older and large numbers of people had left the country to look for opportunities elsewhere.

In response, Ukraine, with UNFPA support, has developed a national demographic strategy focusing on human capital rather than exclusively attempting to raise birth rates.

Path to recovery hinges on peace

The government recognises that solutions need to address broader socioeconomic factors, including access to caregiving, health and education as well as creating opportunities for young people and families.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Drawing from experiences of countries like Sweden, the strategy emphasises gender equality, family-friendly work environments and inclusive social and economic policies conducive to family building.

Ms. Bauer stressed that Ukraine’s path to demographic sustainability hinged on whether peace would return to Ukraine. Nevertheless, she said much could be done to already build the foundations for the country’s demographic recovery.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 