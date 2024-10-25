Ukraine: Population Drops By 10 Million Since Russia Invaded In 2014, UNFPA Reports

22 October 2024

Since Russia’s invasion in 2014, the ongoing war has worsened these trends, with millions displaced and thousands killed, said Florence Bauer, UNFPA regional director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia told journalists at briefing in Geneva.

The number of Ukrainian refugees has now reached 6.7 million and, since Russia’s invasion in 2014, Ukraine’s population has declined by over 10 million, a substantial loss of human capital necessary for the country’s recovery, she added.

Ukraine is already facing significant demographic challenges and has seen its birth rate plummet to one child per woman, the lowest in Europe.

Ukraine’s demographic crisis

Even before the escalation of the war, Ukraine struggled with significant demographic challenges, the UN agency said.

The country already had one of Europe’s lowest birth rates, the population was getting older and large numbers of people had left the country to look for opportunities elsewhere.

In response, Ukraine, with UNFPA support, has developed a national demographic strategy focusing on human capital rather than exclusively attempting to raise birth rates.

Path to recovery hinges on peace

The government recognises that solutions need to address broader socioeconomic factors, including access to caregiving, health and education as well as creating opportunities for young people and families.

Drawing from experiences of countries like Sweden, the strategy emphasises gender equality, family-friendly work environments and inclusive social and economic policies conducive to family building.

Ms. Bauer stressed that Ukraine’s path to demographic sustainability hinged on whether peace would return to Ukraine. Nevertheless, she said much could be done to already build the foundations for the country’s demographic recovery.

