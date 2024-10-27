Pacific And Ocean Experts On Ocean Protection At Historic Commonwealth Meeting In Samoa

22 October

Members expected to adopt the first-ever Commonwealth Ocean Declaration

Incorporating new scientific data, experts issued statements urging action on the global goal to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM, October 21-26). This year’s meeting marks the first time the 56 member countries--49 of which share a land border with water--will take place in a Pacific nation. King Charles III is expected to attend.

The meeting and its anticipated ocean declaration come at a time of unprecedented threats to the sea, including a massive coral die-off brought on by warming ocean temperatures. It also takes place as countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the economic, climate and biodiversity benefits of greater ocean protection.

The comments were made during a panel discussion on the state of ocean protection across the Commonwealth and the special role of the Pacific in establishing marine protected areas--national parks at sea. Pacific leaders are expected to play a critical role in the leadup to the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France next year.

Dr. Enric Sala, the Executive Director of National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas, said in the briefing:

The opportunity for the Commonwealth to represent the world's ocean and to protect a representative sample of the ocean ecosystems is extraordinary. If an alien came to Earth and wanted to see what the ocean is like, we’d just take him around the Commonwealth to give the alien a pretty good idea of the diversity of life in the ocean. That also comes with a responsibility. All of the Commonwealth nations agreed to sign the Global Biodiversity Framework, committing to protect 30% of the global ocean by 2030. And Pacific Island Forum nations committed to protect 30% of the waters within the region. And some countries actually have done it.

Kristin Rechberger, the CEO of Dynamic Planet, said in the briefing.

The Commonwealth holds immense potential for ocean conservation leadership. By accurately valuing the service that a healthy ocean provides us and implementing business and conservation planning, we can foster sustainable growth. The economic benefits of marine protection through enhanced tourism, fisheries, and ecosystem services often surpass costs within two years of protection. Every dollar invested in MPAs returns $10 in economic output. The evidence is compelling, and we have examples from all over the world. I celebrate the Ocean Declaration to be signed at this event, and I really hope it's coupled with real leadership and real action to ensure a future where our oceans are vibrant and prosperous for generations.

Commissioner Filimon Manoni, the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, said in the briefing:

It is the first time that the CHOGM has been convened in the Pacific. So this is a Pacific moment, a pivotal moment, that we must seize in terms of our advocacy, our collaboration, and sharing of our stories. The Pacific plays a pivotal role in the global ocean discussion. As the stewards of almost one-third of the Earth's surface, we understand the health of the ocean is critical, as it is integral to our lives, our economies, and cultures. We are also on the front lines of ocean change, but we have not been sitting on our laurels. Contrary to belief, we have collectively been successfully helping shape global thinking around the need to prioritize the health and resilience of our oceans. These efforts are rooted deeply, of course, in the connections and the intrinsic and inextricable links that our lives have with the ocean that we live by. This CHOGM in the Pacific can catalyze transformative action on ocean conservation, climate resilience, and strengthen political commitments across the Commonwealth Nations.

The Honorable Mona Ainu'u, the Minister of Natural Resources of Niue, said in the briefing:

As an island nation, Niue has been working on ocean protection since the time of our forefathers, through the knowledge they have passed through generations to continue the work that we do. Basically, it's in our DNA. We breathe and live the ocean. It's not just about good intention. It is necessary, it's important, and it's life-saving for us. We need all our countries of the Commonwealth to be champions of ocean and nature protection, to raise our concerns and challenges with respect to climate change and ocean and nature. CHOGM is important in terms of raising our concerns and challenges with respect to climate change and ocean protection in nature. CHOGM is another platform where we can elevate the voices of the Pacific and large ocean states. But as they say, talk is cheap. We need more actions.

Dr. Nick Hardman-Mountford, the Oceans and Natural Resources lead at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said:

Commonwealth governments have this passion for the ocean. They're responsible for eight of the 20 largest marine protected areas. And they came together in 2018 to agree on the Commonwealth Blue Charter, which is an agreement to cooperate towards a sustainable ocean through the adoption, through shared actions and knowledge exchange, building capacity, and so on. Since then, we've had 17 champion countries step forward to lead ten action groups covering a broad range of action areas, including marine protection, sustainable blue economies, climate change, ocean pollution, and many others.

ABOUT PRISTINE SEAS

National Geographic Pristine Seas works with Indigenous and local communities, governments and other partners to help protect vital places in the ocean using a unique combination of research, community engagement, policy work, strategic communications and media. Since 2008, our program has conducted more than 40 expeditions around the world and helped establish 28 marine reserves, spanning more than 6.6 million square kilometers of ocean.

Pristine Seas is part of the global non-profit, the National Geographic Society. Our mission is driven by science and filmmaking — we are fully independent from National Geographic publishing and its media arm.

