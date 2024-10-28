Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Deadly Strike Near Beirut Hospital

Monday, 28 October 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

22 October 2024

I am appalled by the Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut’s densely populated Jnah neighbourhood that reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children, and wounded 60 others, and reiterate that the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected.

The hospital itself, which is one of the main hospitals in Beirut and has received a large number of patients throughout the conflict, also appears to have been damaged in the strike late on Monday.

In the conduct of military operations, all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects. Hospitals, ambulances and medical personnel are specifically protected under international humanitarian law because of their lifesaving function for the wounded and the sick. When conducting military operations in the vicinity of hospitals, parties to the conflict must assess the expected impact on healthcare services in relation to the principles of proportionality and precautions. Any incidents which affect hospitals must be subjected to a prompt and thorough investigation.

I repeat the UN’s call for an immediate cessation to hostilities, and remind all parties that the protection of civilians must be the absolute top priority.

