UN Renews Call To Protect Civilians As Deadly Israeli Strike Hits Close To Key Beirut Hospital

22 October 2024

The UN’s top human rights official on Tuesday urged an immediate halt to hostilities in Lebanon following an overnight Israeli airstrike near a major hospital in Beirut that reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children.

The strike, which hit the densely populated Jnah neighbourhood, also injured 60 people and reportedly damaged the Rafik Hariri University Hospital. At least three buildings located about 50 meters (54 yards) from the hospital are said to have been destroyed.

The hospital, one of Beirut’s key medical facilities, has been receiving large numbers of patients throughout the ongoing conflict.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed shock at the attack and underscored the urgent need to protect civilians.

“The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected,” he said.

“In the conduct of military operations, all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects.”

Hospitals must be protected

Hospitals, ambulances, and medical personnel are explicitly protected under international humanitarian law because of their critical role in saving lives.

“When conducting military operations in the vicinity of hospitals, parties to the conflict must assess the expected impact on healthcare services in relation to the principles of proportionality and precautions,” Mr. Türk added.

Call for investigation

Mr. Türk called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the airstrike and renewed the UN’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

“The protection of civilians must be the absolute top priority,” he stressed.

Escalating health risks

The conflict has devastated critical infrastructure, including hospitals, water and sanitation services, raising fears of deadly disease outbreaks, especially among displaced communities.

Last week, health authorities confirmed the first case of cholera in northern Lebanon, where many displaced by the fighting in the south have sought refuge, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

Humanitarian partners have also warned about the spread of skin diseases such as scabies, and expressed concern for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, living in tents and makeshift shelters as winter approaches.

Humanitarian response

Since fighting escalated in mid-September, displacement has surged dramatically. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of displaced people has risen from 110,000 to nearly 800,000 as of 16 October.

Many families have also sought refuge across borders, notably in Syria and Iraq, which are themselves facing crises.

In response, the UN and humanitarian partners launched a $426 million flash appeal on 1 October to assist one million people over the next three months. As of Tuesday, approximately $64.4 million has been raised.

