Russia Must Confirm News Of Ukrainian Journalist’s Death In Custody: UN Experts

GENEVA (23 October 2024) – UN human rights experts* are urgently seeking confirmation of reports of the death of Victoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and human rights defender, who has been forcibly disappeared since early August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine.

“The distressing news adds to tremendous suffering caused to the family by Victoria Roshchyna’s enforced disappearance and prolonged uncertainty about her fate and whereabouts for over one year and amounts to torture and ill-treatment under international human rights law,” the experts said.

Roshchyna is the 2022 recipient of the International Women’s Media Foundation’s “Courage in Journalism Award” and renowned for her independent journalistic coverage of the war against Ukraine. She was arbitrarily detained by Russian forces in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, without legal process or charges being brought against her, before deportation to Russia.

The last unofficial information regarding Victoria Roshchyna’s location at the detention facility in the Russian city of Taganrog dates back to 8 September 2024. She was apparently taken to an unknown destination and since then, her fate and whereabouts have remained untraceable.

In response to numerous requests for information addressed to the Russian authorities, on 10 October 2024, father received a letter from Russia’s Ministry of Defense, signed by “V.Koh”, who failed to disclose his official position of authority. The letter alleged that Victoria had died on 19 September 2024 in Russian captivity, but provided no supporting documentation or details about the cause or circumstances of her death.

"Given that Victoria's detention or alleged death have not been officially confirmed through provision of evidence, we urge the Russian government to immediately confirm her fate and whereabouts," the experts said.

“Should her death be confirmed, we call for the immediate return of her body home so that an independent investigation into the cause and circumstances of her death could be undertaken, including an independent autopsy,” they said. “If confirmed, Russian authorities would bear responsibility for the arbitrary deprivation of life in State custody. We call for accountability and justice for Victoria Roshchyna.”

In addition to the letter of 10 October 2024, the only other correspondence the family had about Victoria in response to heir persistent inquiries to Russian authorities, came on 17 April 2024 from the Ministry of Defence, signed by the same individual “V.Koh.” It only confirmed that Victoria was being detained in the Russian Federation.

It is believed that Victoria Roshchyna was held in incommunicado detention in Taganrog – a detention centre infamous for using torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners, with returned detainees speaking of torture by electric shock, brutal beatings, rape, sexual violence, and denial of necessary medical treatment.

At least 1,672 Ukrainian civilians, including at least 25 Ukrainian journalists, are being held in detention in the Russian Federation. “We urge the Russian government to reveal their fate and whereabouts and immediately release all Ukrainians arbitrarily detained, deported and held in the Russian Federation,” the experts said.

