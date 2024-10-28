Greece Needs To Strengthen Effective Torture Prevention Measures, UN Torture Prevention Body Finds

GENEVA (21 October 2024) - Greece must take further action to protect people deprived of their liberty from torture and ill-treatment and ensure its national preventive mechanism plays an effective and crucial role, experts from the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) said after their first visit to the country.

During its mission, from 6 to 17 October, the SPT delegation visited prisons, psychiatric institutions, youth detention facilities and migration detention centres, as well as police and remand facilities.

“While Greece has faced significant challenges in recent years, including those relating to migration and the national economy, more needs to be done,” said Anica Tomsic, Head of the delegation. “While we understand that steps are being taken aimed at improving the rights of people deprived of their liberty, deficiencies have to be addressed, and urgent action is required to protect detainees and prevent torture and ill-treatment here and now.”

The delegation conducted private and confidential interviews with those detained or deprived of their liberty and individuals working in detention settings. Members of the delegation also met with the - as designated national preventive mechanism, government officials, the National Commission for Human Rights, civil society representatives and UN agencies.

To support the work of the Greek national preventive mechanism, the national detention monitoring body established under the Optional Protocol, the delegation held several discussions and accompanied them during visits to detention facilities.

“We urged the Government to step up its efforts to guarantee and enhance the functional independence of the national preventive mechanism, which is key in maintaining sustained efforts to prevent torture and ill-treatment,” Tomsic said.

The Subcommittee will submit a confidential report to the Government of Greece with its observations and recommendations on preventing torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty. As with all other States, it encourages Greece to make this report public following the visit.

The delegation was composed of Anica Tomsic, Head of the delegation (Croatia), Uju Agomoh (Nigeria), Suzanne Jabbour (Lebanon), and Juan Pablo Vegas (Peru). The delegation was accompanied by two human rights officers from the SPT Secretariat.

