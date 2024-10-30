Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks New Chapter In Tuvalu's Climate Resilience Journey

Funafuti, Tuvalu: The Government of Tuvalu and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office, together with development partners, today celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project, Phase 2 (TCAP-II) on Fogafale Island.

This US$17.5 million initiative, supported by the Governments of Australia, New Zealand, and the United States of America, represents a significant step forward in strengthening Tuvalu's resilience against climate change.

TCAP-II will protect approximately 800 metres of vulnerable shoreline along the southern lagoon of Fogafale Island, where nearly half of Tuvalu's 12,000 population resides. The project includes the reclamation of eight hectares of new, elevated land, providing safe haven for communities threatened by recurrent king tides and rising sea levels.

Minister of Home Affairs, Climate Change, and Environment for the Government of Tuvalu, Hon. Dr. Maina Talia, officiated the groundbreaking and said:

"This groundbreaking stands as a symbol of hope, that through innovation, cooperation, and determination, small island nations like Tuvalu can find ways to thrive in the face of climate change. It reminds the world that while we may be among the most vulnerable to climate change, we are also among the most innovative and resilient in finding solutions."

Since its contract signing in April this year, the project has achieved significant milestones, including:

Completion of feasibility studies and evidence-based design for land reclamation

Comprehensive stakeholder consultations with government and communities

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and Management Plan approval

Development Application approval by the Government of Tuvalu

Contractor procurement followed by the preparatory site work

The construction work will be complemented by capacity building for key stakeholders, including operation and maintenance, land use planning for the reclaimed land, and research on vertical adaptation to scale up and sustain the project.

UNDP Pacific Office Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Altangerel, highlighted the project's strategic importance:

"This next phase of TCAP represents a crucial step forward in our ongoing partnership with the Government and people of Tuvalu. With our development partners Australia, New Zealand, and the United States of America, we are not just addressing immediate climate threats – we are investing in Tuvalu's long-term resilience and sustainable development," she said.

Building on lessons learned from the first phase of TCAP, this second phase will strengthen the capacity of the Government of Tuvalu and civil society organisations to implement environmentally-sound coastal protection work.

Construction on the project is scheduled for completion in August 2025, with a full handover to Government by mid-2026.

