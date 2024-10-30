Israeli UNRWA Ban Will Deepen Palestinian Humanitarian Catastrophe

30 October, 2024

The Israeli Knesset's ban on UNRWA's operations voted on 28 October represents a devastating blow to Palestinian life. It will further undermine people's survival prospects in Gaza and heavily impact communities in the West Bank.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounces this legislation, which represents an inhumane ban on vital humanitarian aid. The Knesset’s vote is propelling Palestinians towards an even deeper humanitarian crisis. It is imperative that the world acts to safeguard Palestinians’ fundamental rights. Immediate international intervention is needed to pressure Israel to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid, implement a ceasefire and bring to an end the current campaign of destruction in Gaza.

“UNRWA is a lifeline for Palestinians,” says Christopher Lockyear, MSF Secretary General. “If implemented, the ban on UNRWA’s activities would have catastrophic implications on the dire humanitarian situation of Palestinians living in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank, now and for generations to come. We strongly condemn this decision, which is the culmination of a long-running campaign against the organisation.”

The newly voted legislation will make it almost impossible for UNRWA to work in Gaza or the West Bank; coordination with Israeli authorities will be impeded and entrance permits to either of the occupied territories will be denied, and essentially blocking delivery of UNRWA aid into and within Gaza. UNRWA handles almost all the distribution of UN aid coming into the strip.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading UNRWA is the largest health provider in Gaza, with over half of Gazans relying on UNWRA for essential healthcare services, including for the treatment of chronic diseases, maternal and child heath, and vaccinations; each day UNWRA’s health teams provide over 15,000 consultations in the Gaza Strip. The ban of its activities threatens to create a vast gap in services within an already largely destroyed health system in Gaza – directly and indirectly endangering the lives of Palestinians. Without urgent action, more Gazans could die from preventable diseases and displacement-related conditions.

The impact of UNRWA’s ban will extend beyond Gaza. Critical services, including refugee camp management, health services, education, and social programmes across the West Bank are also at risk of destabilisation under this legislation. This legislation sets a grave precedent for other conflict situations where governments may wish to eliminate an inconvenient United Nations presence.

For months, international leaders and organisations, including MSF, have raised warnings about the disastrous potential of these newly adopted bills. Yet Israel has chosen to press forward with measures that will undermine vital assistance, endangering Palestinian lives and intensifying the collective punishment they face.

This vote adds to the endless physical and bureaucratic impediments imposed by Israel to limit the amount of aid reaching Gaza, and blatantly contradicts Israel's claims that it is facilitating humanitarian assistance into the Strip.

