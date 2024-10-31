UN Rights Chief Urges Bangladesh To Sustain ‘Unprecedented’ Momentum For Change

30 October 2024

The protests, which highlighted demands for human rights, accountability and social justice, must be met with meaningful reforms, High Commissioner Volker Türk urged.

“This unique, unprecedented moment in the history of Bangladesh is the result of young men and women having taken to the streets – at great personal risk – to express that they had had enough of being ignored and marginalized,” he said.

He added that the despite the loss of life and sense of grief, young people, civil society and government officials expressed hope that “this time, things will be different.”

“This time, there must be justice. This time, reforms must be sustainable and durable, so that the abusive practices of the last decades are not repeated.”

Brutal bloodshed

The unrest began in July with students demanding an end to civil service job quotas, only to be met with a violent crackdown by security forces and pro-government groups.

Though the scheme was withdrawn, protests escalated in late July, with the key demand for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and for those responsible for the violent suppression of demonstrations to be held accountable.

Prime Minister Hasina fled the country on 5 August after holding power since January 2009. She earlier led the country from 1996 to 2001.

According to reports, more than 300 people were killed, including children, and more than 20,000 injured. The bloodshed was among the worst ever witnessed in Bangladesh.

Accountability essential

Some of the wounded students are still undergoing treatment, including for bullet injuries.

“I visited Nitol Hospital, where some of the students who were shot while participating in protests in July are still undergoing treatment, often requiring multiple surgeries,” Mr. Türk said.

He emphasized that after any period of repression, upheaval and violence, there needs to be a national process of truth and healing to move forward.

“With so many cases to manage from just the recent past, criminal justice can only provide part of the answer,” he added, noting also the importance of truth-seeking processes, reparations for victims, initiatives to memorialize and preserve the history, and guarantees of non-recurrence.

“The graffiti art around the protests and [Muhammad] Yunus’ visit to the site of a notorious secret detention facility, Aynaghor, which will now be turned into a museum, are powerful contributions to memorialization.”

Free speech important

The High Commissioner welcomed the recent repeal of the Cyber Security Act and the withdrawal of cases under the Digital Security Act, which had been criticized for stifling free speech.

Bangladesh has also ratified the Convention on Enforced Disappearances and appointed a commission of inquiry into the alleged violations.

He urged the country to go further by reforming laws and institutions to prevent the recurrence of repression.

“To restore social cohesion and trust in institutions of the State, it will be crucial to rebuild the civic space that was progressively strangled in recent years,” he said.

Address misinformation

Warning that “transitions are always fraught with risk”, Mr. Türk called for ensuring that vulnerable groups, including minorities, are protected.

“I commend the efforts made by students and others to protect minorities,” he said, adding that his Office’s fact-finding mission is investigating allegations of attacks against minorities between 5 and 15 August.

He underscored the importance for authorities to respond quickly to any incidents reported, by conducting thorough investigations and holding perpetrators accountable.

“This will help build trust with minority communities, especially in light of troubling campaigns of misinformation and disinformation as well as hate campaigns on social media,” he said.

Challenging road ahead

The High Commissioner also commended the interim government for its openness for his Office, OHCHR’s presence, including its invitation to deploy a fact-finding mission on human rights violations during the protests.

“The coming months will not be easy, but the spirit of the student protests and the momentum for lasting change must be sustained,” he said.

“Realising the promise of human rights will require courage and strength, but it will build trust and help to heal old divisions. It is crucial that the strong winds of change are harnessed and directed with human rights as the compass.”

