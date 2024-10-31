Spokesperson For The UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Seif Magango On Sudan

Geneva, 29 October 2024

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is extremely concerned by the escalating hostilities and violence in Sudan’s Al-Jazirah State, which are further exacerbating the risk of attacks against civilians, ethnically motivated violence and atrocity crimes.

Since the defection of Abu Aqla Keikel, a commander in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on 20 October, attacks by the RSF on villages in Al-Jazirah state have increased, apparently in retaliation for his defection, and targeting members of his ethnic group. On Friday 25 October, at least 124 people were reportedly killed in an attack by RSF ground forces on Al-Seriha village, with unconfirmed videos showing dozens of bodies lined up for burial.

This incident follows at least two other attacks by RSF ground forces on the nearby towns of Tamboul and Rufaa earlier in the week. Reports suggest hundreds of people were killed in Tamboul, amid widespread looting. They also indicate at least 25 cases of sexual violence in several villages in Sharq Al-Jazira locality, including of three medical personnel and an 11-year-old girl, who died as a result. Women and girls were also reportedly abducted.

In addition, there are concerning reports that the RSF detained and ill-treated civilians from the targeted villages, and confiscated internet devices and telephones in some 30 villages, cutting off vital channels of communication. There are also reports that crops were burnt. At a time when over 25 million Sudanese are facing acute food insecurity because of the ongoing conflict, destruction of crops in a region considered the country’s breadbasket can only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation.

As a result of the violence, thousands of families have reportedly been displaced from Al-Jazirah state into the neighbouring states of Gedaref and Kassala, adding to the already dire displacement crisis in the country. An estimated eight million people have been internally displaced across Sudan since the armed conflict broke out in April 2023.

We are also concerned by the increased calls for mobilisation of civilians in Al-Jazirah state, and reports of hate speech circulating on social media. The leaders of both sides must promptly take all measures to de-escalate the situation.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk reiterates his call on all parties to strictly respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in particular by ensuring the protection of civilians. They must also put a stop to violations by their forces. All alleged violations must be investigated and those responsible brought to justice, following fair trials, to break this horrendous cycle of violence.

© Scoop Media

