Sudan’s 'Living Nightmare' Continues As 11 Million Flee War, Mass Killings

29 October 2024

“The situation in Sudan is catastrophic. There is simply no other way to put it. Hunger disease and sexual violence are rampant. For the people of Sudan, this is a living nightmare,” warned Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their former partners turned rivals for power, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has now displaced 11 million inside the country. After more than 18 months of war, 3.1 million are sheltering beyond its borders, IOM said on Tuesday.

Violence surges

UN human rights chief Volker Türk also voiced “extreme concern” on Tuesday over a dramatic escalation of hostilities in Sudan’s Al-Jazirah State.

According to his rights office (OHCHR) the violence intensified following the 20 October defection of RSF commander Abu Aqla Keikel to the forces of the ruling military Government.

In apparent retaliation, the RSF launched a series of attacks targeting members of his ethnic group, killing at least 124 people on Friday in Al-Seriha village, with uncorroborated video reportedly showing dozens of bodies lined up for burial.

The violence follows earlier brutal attacks by RSF ground forces on the nearby towns of Tamboul and Rufaa, with hundreds reportedly killed amid widespread looting and destruction. Reports indicate civilians were detained, communication devices confiscated, and crops burned, in what was once considered the country’s “breadbasket”, OHCHR revealed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a result of the violence, thousands of families have reportedly been displaced from Al-Jazirah state.

“All wars are brutal, but the toll of this one is particularly horrifying,” said Ms. Pope. “Indiscriminate attacks are killing civilians, including young children, some of the areas of most severe need remain cut off entirely, with no access to humanitarian aid” she added.

Sexual violence reaches ‘staggering’ levels

Amid the escalating violence, a new report by the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission reveals widespread sexual violence by RSF forces, particularly in Greater Khartoum, Darfur and Geziera States. The acts amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the investigation.

The investigators mandated by the Human Rights Council report at least 25 verified cases of sexual violence, including attacks against medical personnel and an 11-year-old girl who died as a result.

“The sheer scale of sexual violence we have documented in Sudan is staggering,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission. “The situation faced by vulnerable civilians, in particular women and girls of all ages, is deeply alarming and needs urgent address.”

Response falls short

Despite the severity of the crisis, the international community’s response remains severely underfunded, with the UN’s humanitarian appeal only 52 percent funded. IOM’s portion is just 20 percent funded, despite having assisted nearly three million people since the war began.

“Sudan is easily the most neglected crisis in the world today. The collective failure to act means the devastation risks spilling over into neighboring countries,” warned Ms. Pope, who urges immediate international action to prevent further regional destabilization.

© Scoop Media

