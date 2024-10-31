Global Sustainability Changemakers Take Top Prize At United Nations SDG Action Awards

Rome, 29 October 2024

Today, some of the world’s leading changemakers in sustainable development were recognised at the UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony honouring those using creativity and innovation to advance a more sustainable, equitable and peaceful world.

This year, the call for submissions drew an astounding 5,500 responses from 190 countries representing new solutions and approaches to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each was evaluated by a high-level Panel of Judges and a technical review team who assessed them for impact, scalability, and innovation across three categories: Creativity, Impact, and Changemaker. Nine finalists were chosen, most of whom gathered in-person in Rome to learn firsthand who would receive the Award.

Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and in partnership with the Italian broadcast network RAI, the Ceremony brought together a diverse community of UN principals, visionaries, artists, policymakers, and youth, all working to drive meaningful change.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator, Achim Steiner congratulated the Finalists on their outstanding effort and commitment: “These pioneers are not merely addressing the symptoms of injustice and planetary crisis. They are courageously tackling their root causes. They’re also visionary advocates for equality who are driving positive change.”

The 2024 UN SDG Action Awards winners were announced in a memorable Ceremony that celebrated the theme, Hope in Action. In the category Impact, two initiatives drew a tie for the first time: Plant-for-the-Planet (Global) were honoured for restoring forests and fighting climate change, empowering youth worldwide and restoring 90 million trees through education and digital transparency tools; and Gjenge Makers (Kenya) were recognized for tackling Nairobi’s waste crisis, transforming plastic waste into building materials, recycling over 200 tons of plastic and creating 600 jobs while promoting recycling culture.

In the category Creativity, the Italian campaign Assume that I can by CoorDown took home the Award by shattering stereotypes about people with Down Syndrome, reaching over 150 million views globally and sparking a powerful conversation on inclusion, earning 7 Cannes Lions Awards.

In the Changemaker category, Suvarna Raj from India, a para-athlete and disability rights advocate were awarded for influencing policies like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and raising awareness of accessible elections.

The UN SDG Action Awards are a signature programme of the UN SDG Action Campaign. The Campaign’s Global Director Marina Ponti expressed her admiration for this year’s awardees, stating: “No matter who or where we are, our actions are essential for achieving the SDGs and shaping our shared future. Our world contains millions of change makers, each bringing creativity and passion to drive meaningful progress toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. These Awards highlight just a few of them, but their impact inspires us all to take more meaningful action.”

An honourable mention was also given to the ‘Weather Kids‘campaign, a UNDP initiative aimed to inspire public conversation and mobilize action on climate change. Susan Brown, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director, Bureau for External Relations and Advocacy of the UNDP with Isabella Santini, one of the children who participated in the campaign, accepted the award.

The evening featured keynote speeches from distinguished thought leaders and changemakers who underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration and community engagement in tackling complex global issues, such as Canon Ambassador and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammed Muheisen, Paralympian and Disability Advocate Jessica Smith, award-winning film director and producer Farhoud Meybodi; among many others, including performances by award-winning Italian singer Noemi who performed a beautiful rendition of John Lennon’s song ‘Imagine’; and a spoken word poem by poet and activist Alhanislam.

During the Ceremony, Stefano Gatti, Italy’s Director General for Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, delivered a message aimed at today’s youth: “To achieve the SDGs, Italy is committed to empower young people to make sure they have access to the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential. The future of our planet is in their hands, and we need them to be inspired by these amazing individuals and organizations.”

Neils Annen, State Secretary of Germany congratulated the team behind the Awards stating that “The UN SDG Campaign are keeping the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development alive, inspiring others to do the same. You remind us of the most powerful truth: that we can all be part of a better world we seek.”

The Ceremony also featured the HOPE IN ACTION art exhibition, a collaboration with HUG, a global community for artists, showcasing 25 powerful artworks on urgent issues such as climate action, gender equality, and peace.

