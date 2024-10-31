‘Lebanon Risks Falling Off A Humanitarian Cliff’: UN Relief Coordinator

24 October 2024

Speaking at the International Conference in Support of Lebanon’s People and Sovereignty held in Paris, Imran Riza expressed grave concerns for civilians. “As hostilities persist, humanitarian needs grow unchecked, and suffering intensifies,” he expressed.

The Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told the conference concrete action to end hostilities was need amid an already catastrophic situation.

She reminded that the UN had already launched a $2.72 billion Lebanon Response Plan, along with a $426 million Flash Appeal – but without a ceasefire, needs in Lebanon will only continue to grow.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire along with meaningful steps towards full implementation of long-standing Security Council resolutions, which have so far failed to forge a lasting peace.

Mass displacement, humanitarian strain

The ongoing violence has resulted in the displacement of over 1.2 million people within Lebanon. Mr. Guterres noted, “Since last October, over 2,300 people have been killed in Lebanon, and at least 50 in Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan. Many of those killed were children and women.”

Mr. Riza, highlighted the urgency of the situation, “We cannot, indeed we must not, let that happen. The people of Lebanon expect us, the international community, to deliver.”

Lebanese forces must step up

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations insisted that “the increased deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon is essential” to bring about a political solution.

Moreover, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) reports that in overcrowded shelters, with insufficient water and sanitation, the risk of disease spreading is increasing. The first case of cholera has already been recorded in the country.

Urgent Call for Solidarity

Addressing the conference, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA stated: “The escalating conflict in Lebanon is a tragic expansion of the devastating war in Gaza and the crisis in the West Bank.”

He warned that civilians “once again are paying a heavy price,” adding that “hundreds of thousands of people are displaced, searching for safety in a climate of fear and uncertainty.”

Mr. Lacroix emphasised that the “United Nations alone cannot ensure stability and peace. It is up to the parties to demonstrate the necessary political will and to recommit themselves in a meaningful way to full implementation.”

As the international community convenes to discuss the crisis, there is a collective recognition that immediate action is essential. Mr. Guterres urged, “Let us show our solidarity with action to ease the suffering and push for peace.”

