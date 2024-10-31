Argentina: ITUC Supports Trade Unions Fight For Workers’ Rights

The strikes are part of a broader struggle against anti-democratic attacks by the Milei government on workers’ rights, which include restrictions on the right to strike and collective bargaining.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: "We stand in solidarity with the entire trade union movement in Argentina as it defends decent working conditions, and advocates for safe workplaces, the right to organise and bargain collectively. This fight for working people against the Milei administration’s continuous attacks on human and labour rights is inspiring.

“We condemn the actions and policies of this government, which have been disastrous for the economy and the people. The attacks on workers have been relentless, but we are here to support the trade unions – they are not alone.

“The global trade union movement will stand up and fight wherever trade union rights are threatened, because an attack on these rights is an attack on democracy itself.”

Anti-democratic, anti-union policies by the Milei government include:

New “essential services” laws that further restrict trade union action.

The 2023, Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) represses the universal rights of trade unions to defend human and labour rights by criminalising union activism, protest, and industrial action.

