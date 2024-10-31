Rewards For Justice – Reward Offer For Information On 1994 Bombing Of AC Flight 901 In Panama

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, attempted, or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the July 19, 1994, terrorist bombing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 (AC Flight 901) in Panama.

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence has assessed that Hizballah was responsible for the bombing of AC 901.

AC Flight 901 was traveling to Panama City, Panama, when a bomb on board detonated shortly after takeoff from France Field in Colón, Panama. The explosion caused the aircraft to crash in a remote jungle approximately 10 miles from the airport. All 21 passengers, including three U.S. citizens, were killed. Following the attack, an individual by the name of Ali Hawa Jamal, who also died in the bombing, was identified as the suspect who carried the bomb aboard the aircraft.

The bombing of AC 901 occurred one day after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detonated at the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85 people and injuring 300. A group calling itself Ansar Allah, which the U.S. government has determined is an alias for Hizballah, issued a statement in Lebanon a few days later claiming responsibility for both attacks.

The Department of State encourages anyone with information on those responsible for the bombing of AC Flight 901 to contact RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential. Relocation may be available. More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net .

The Department of State’s RFJ program is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, RFJ has paid in excess of $250 million to more than 125 people across the globe who provided actionable information that has helped resolve threats to U.S. national security. Follow us on X at https://x.com/rfj_usa . For any questions regarding this announcement or about the Rewards for Justice program, contact DSPress@state.gov.

