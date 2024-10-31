General Assembly Renews Long-standing Call For End To US Embargo Against Cuba

The resolution, titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” passed with 187 votes in favor, two against (Israel and the US), and one abstention (Moldova).

Though non-binding, the result drew attention the relative isolation of the US regarding the embargo, which was first imposed in 1960 after former leader Fidel Castro came to power following the revolution.

The resolution reaffirmed, among other principles, the sovereign equality of States, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal affairs and freedom of international trade and navigation.

End punitive measures

The Assembly also reiterated its call for all States to refrain from promulgating or applying restrictive laws and measures, in line with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law, which, inter alia, reaffirm the freedom of trade and navigation.

“[The General Assembly,] once again urges States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime,” it said in the resolution.

The Assembly also recalled the measures adopted by US President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 to modify several aspects of the application of the embargo, “which contrast with the measures applied since 2017 to reinforce its implementation.”

Through the resolution, the General Assembly also decided to include the agenda item entitled “necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” in the provisional agenda of next year’s session.

Security Council transforms Somalia mission

Also on Wednesday, the Security Council decided to transform the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) into the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) with the formal transition due to begin on Friday.

This sets in motion a transfer of UNSOM’s activities to the UN Country Team in Somalia over a two-year period, in line with a Government proposal.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2753 (2024), the Council further decided that the Transitional Mission should aim to complete the first phase of operation by 31 October next year.

The Council also expressed its intention to terminate the Mission’s mandate at the end of the anticipated transition by the end of October 2026.

Among transition priorities, the Security Council underscored support for State-building, including the constitutional review process and efforts to conduct free and fair elections.

It also highlighted the promotion and protection of human rights, rule of law, justice, corrections and security sector support, coordination of international donor support, working with bilateral and multilateral partners, and coordination of UN efforts in Somalia.

Extension for Colombia mission

In a separate action, the Council unanimously decided to extend the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia until 31 October 2025.

The Verification Mission was established in 2017 to oversee specific provisions of the 2016 peace agreement between the Government of Colombia and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP), which ended the 52-year long civil war in the country.

