Talent RISE Marks 10th Anniversary Of Helping Young People Into Meaningful Employment

Sydney, 1 November 2024

L-R: Karen Graham, Talent RISE CEO; Charlotte Higson, Customer Success Specialist, Talent & Talent RISE young person, Richard Earl, Founder & Non-Executive Director, Talent; Nirav Patel, Finance Assistant, Talent & Talent RISE young person. (Photo/Supplied)

Talent RISE is celebrating its 10th anniversary this October. Since its establishment in 2014, Talent RISE has placed over 500 young people into meaningful employment and helped more than 5,000 through their programs.

Established in 2014 Talent RISE was created to address the high level of youth unemployment and is dedicated to supporting young people facing barriers to employment by upskilling and empowering them to commence and build thriving, sustainable careers. At the same time RISE assists employers to build diverse, inclusive working environments and bring young people into their organisations.

Richard Earl, Founder & Non-Executive Director, Talent, spoke on the momentous occasion. “Talent RISE holds a very special place within the Talent group. After many years witnessing the struggles that young people may go through with finding meaningful work, I knew we had to do something to help. Talent RISE was born and for the last 10 years we’ve been so proud to help more than 500 young people find meaningful work and work with more than 5,000 through coaching, mentoring, and training programs.”

Now in 4 locations, Talent is committed to building upon the growth that has been achieved over the past decade.

“This anniversary was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on where we started, what we’ve achieved, and what we plan to do for the next 10 years”, said Earl.

Karen Graham, Talent RISE CEO, said, “It is very heartwarming to reflect on Talent RISE’s 10th anniversary and celebrate everything that has been achieved. With the backing of Talent, we’ve been able to make a real difference to young lives, embed RISE into the fabric of the business and share in successes that live to our values of ‘strive for better’, ‘give a damn’, and ‘lead the way’. Working with young people and seeing them gain confidence and thrive in employment is why we do what we do.”

Talent RISE recently completed its annual Step Up Challenge, which entered its third year in 2024, and has raised over $200,000 for life-changing initiatives for young people.

“As in previous years, all of Talent RISE’s overhead costs are covered which means every cent that is raised goes directly to our cause,” said Graham.

