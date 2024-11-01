Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pacific Handbook To Strengthen Coastal State Enforcement Of Fisheries Laws Launched

Friday, 1 November 2024, 8:04 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

HONIARA, 1 NOVEMBER 2024 – The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) and the World Bank today launched a handbook to strengthen coastal State enforcement of fisheries law in the region.

The handbook focuses on the implementation of Article 73 of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Article 73 provides for the compliance and enforcement of coastal State laws and regulations in the exclusive economic zone.

FFA Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, said: “As the FFA celebrates 45 years of service to the region, it is an honour to launch this Article 73 handbook which serves as the point of reference for FFA Members on coastal State enforcement of laws and regulations in the exclusive economic zone.

“While coastal States exercise their sovereign rights to conserve and manage the fisheries resources in their exclusive economic zone, there are responsibilities set out in Article 73 that need to be followed,” Dr Tupou-Roosen added.

“The World Bank is providing support to FFA and several FFA Members to address illicit fishing activities that undermine the sustainability and productivity of regional fisheries and lead to loss of revenue for countries. The Article 73 handbook is an important milestone in guiding FFA Members in implementing the rule of law,” said Nina Doetinchem, World Bank Senior Environmental Specialist.

The Article 73 handbook sets out coastal State responsibilities including that:

  1. arrested vessels and their crews shall be promptly released upon the posting of reasonable bond or other security; and
  2. coastal State penalties for violations of fisheries laws and regulations in the exclusive economic zone may not include imprisonment, in the absence of agreements to the contrary by the States concerned; and
  3. penalties must not include any other form of corporal punishment.

This is the first in a series of FFA publications supported by the World Bank that will focus on the rights and responsibilities of States in specific contexts. The next publication will be on the responsibilities of flag States.

