Afghanistan: Expert Urges A Comprehensive Human Rights-Centred Action Plan

New York, 1 November 2024

After more than three years of Taliban rule, the human rights crisis in Afghanistan continues to deepen, particularly for women and girls. The international community needs to devise, adopt and implement a comprehensive, human rights-centred action plan, a UN expert said today.

“The lack of a strong, cohesive response from the international community has already emboldened the Taliban,” said Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

In his latest report to the UN General Assembly, Bennett details a worsening human rights situation overall, largely created by the Taliban, that includes systematic gender oppression, amounting to gender persecution and which many Afghans rightfully term “gender apartheid” with intergenerational implications. He reiterated his call on States to codify the term, welcoming the recent announcements of the CEDAW committee and the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the topic.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The recent ‘vice and virtue law’ institutionalises an expanding list of restrictions that blatantly violate the rights of women and girls. It impacts the entire society,” Bennett said, referring to the Law on the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice that was announced in August by the Taliban.

In a statement to the General Assembly, the Special Rapporteur expressed deep concern about the shrinking civic space; the situation of minorities, journalists, former government and security personnel, judges, and lawyers; as well as corporal and capital punishments; and credible allegations of sexual violence. “Justice, equality, and the rule of law are systematically disregarded,” Bennett said.

“Economic and social rights suffer due to chronic underfunding amid a humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by Taliban policies. Those most vulnerable -- children, widows, persons with disabilities, LGBTI persons, and those facing intersecting forms of discrimination -- are disproportionately affected.” He called for increased funding and support for Afghan civil society and humanitarian responses.

While calling on the Taliban to reverse discriminatory and repressive policies and to restore human rights, Bennett urged the international community take an “all tools approach”, incorporating practical actions by States to support the people of Afghanistan within an overall strategy aimed at creating a peaceful, inclusive and rights-respecting society. He urged States not to normalise relations with the Taliban until there are demonstrable human rights improvements and pathways to justice and accountability.

“Right here in New York, the international community – the UN and member states – should act, leveraging the women, peace and security agenda; the independent assessment on Afghanistan; and the authority of both the Security Council and the General Assembly that will have a resolution on Afghanistan this session,” Bennett said.

Richard Bennett is the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

© Scoop Media

