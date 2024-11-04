Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Improved Connections & Disaster Response To Benefit Samoans Through New Digital Transformation Initiative

Monday, 4 November 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: World Bank

Apia, 3 November 2024

A new US$20.05 million World Bank grant to support the Digitally Connected and Resilient Samoa Project is expected to benefit an estimated 215,000 Samoans by increasing access to essential government services, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Approved by the World Bank’s Board of Directors, the project aims to accelerate Samoa's digital transformation, by increasing resilient and inclusive access to more affordable broadband Internet and enhancing the government’s capacity to deliver digitally enabled public services.

“We are committed to supporting Samoa’s efforts to connect more people to the internet and empowering the government to deliver enhanced online services,” said Stefano Mocci, World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific. “Through this work to further improve last-mile connectivity and service delivery, we are supporting efforts by the Government of Samoa to unlock its full economic potential and strengthen connections across the country."

The project will expand climate-resilient fiber optic infrastructure to connect underserved communities in Upolu and Savai'i. By lowering costs, it will increase access and enhance resilience.

A key outcome is to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient and adapted to climate impacts and emergencies, particularly for essential government services and responses. The project will also strengthen the capacity of the Samoa National Computer Emergency Response Team to ensure online safety for citizens and support data privacy and cybersecurity measures. These efforts will help Samoa move toward its goal of a fully realized digital economy, which can help foster inclusive growth and improve the quality of life of all Samoans.

The project is a key component of Samoa’s “Digital Transformation Strategy 2023-2030,” which aims to position Samoa as a leader in the digital economy. The World Bank support through the $72 million Pacific Digital Connectivity Program, funded by the International Development Association (IDA), will increase access to more reliable, affordable, and effective connectivity in 10 Pacific countries.

