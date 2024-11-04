MRD Congratulates GKC For 4-year Development Roadmap

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) applauds Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency (GKC) in the Western Province for the successful launch of its first-ever 4-year Rural Development Policy 2024-2028.

The Member of Parliament for GKC and Minister for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Honourable Jimson Fiau Tanangada officially launched the policy document in front of a sizable crowd in Gizo on 23 October 2024. A similar launching program was held at Ringgi the next day (24 October) for Kolombangara people.

The policy document which crafted through consultations with local communities and stakeholders, focused on four core pillars. The pillars are; good governance, economic development, human capital investment and social welfare.

Reflecting the collective aspirations of the people of Gizo and Kolombangara Islands, the policy document aligns with the national development goals and international best practices, aiming to transform the islands into models of inclusive rural development while preserving the environmental and cultural integrity.

The policy’s vision is to create a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous society in Gizo and Kolombangara where sustainable development is achieved through good governance, diversified economic growth, investment in human capital, and a robust social welfare system.

The Policy Roadmap has the following Key objectives:

1. Strengthen local governance frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in decision-making.

2. Diversify and enhance the local economy by promoting sustainable agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

3. Invest in human capital development through improved access to education, vocational training, and healthcare services.

4. Establish a comprehensive social welfare system that supports vulnerable populations, reduces poverty, and fosters social cohesion.

MRD commended MP Hon. Tanangada, his constituency officers and the constituents of Gizo-Kolombangara for the accomplishment and for embracing the four important pillars.

MRD further states that the objectives of the Roadmap are important aspects of development as they are all principles for sustainable development.

“Rural development is a key pillar of the Solomon Islands government’s objective of stimulating sustained growth and decentralizing development services to rural areas to improve rural livelihoods. Seeing GKC taking the lead in such worthy initiatives is reassuring.”

The MRD calls on all the constituencies in the country to develop their development policy guides if they have not done so. Policy guides such as the GKC one are basis for inclusive and progressive development programs which can support communities to participate meaningfully in rural development and improving livelihoods.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders meaningfully participate in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

