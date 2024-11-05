Lebanon: UN Condemns Increasing Loss Of Life And Civilian Suffering

4 November 2024

“All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding that the UN mission which remains in place along the Blue Line of separation between the neighbouring countries also continues to be impacted.

“In southern Lebanon, the peacekeepers report that IDF operations have continued, involving clashes with Hezbollah. Meanwhile, they also report that Hezbollah has continued to launch drones and dozens of rockets south into Israel,” he added.

On Saturday, a UN position near Markaba sustained damage to its containers and perimeters caused by demolition operations being carried out by Israeli forces.

A nearby explosion also damaged a UN vehicle at UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters, with no injuries reported.

“We urge the parties to halt the violence immediately. The United Nations continues to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution,” Mr. Dujarric emphasised.

UNRWA, UNICEF aid deliveries

Palestine refugee relief agency UNRWA delivered medical supplies and fuel for generators to the Burj Shimali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre on Monday while UNICEF also delivered emergency supplies to displaced men, women and children in other parts of Tyre.

On Saturday, a humanitarian convoy distributed food and hygiene kits to displaced people in shelters in the Baalbek-Hermel area. A convoy brought medical supplies to the Labweh primary healthcare centre in the Baalbek-Hermel area on Monday.

The UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, warned that the situation in Lebanon has now reached levels that exceeded the severity of the 2006 war, amid escalating hostilities, the UN Spokesperson said.

“The healthcare sector continues to face relentless attacks, with facilities, staff and resources increasingly caught in the crossfire, further straining Lebanon’s already fragile health infrastructure,” he concluded.

Since October of last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 110 healthcare workers have been killed in the line of duty in Lebanon. There have been at least 60 attacks on healthcare facilities over the past 13 months.

