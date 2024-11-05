ILO Governing Body Recognises Palestine As A State

While this change affirms many rights and privileges for Palestine within ILO meetings and activities, it does not grant full membership.

This decision follows the recent United Nations General Assembly Resolution ES-10/23, which acknowledged Palestine’s eligibility for UN membership and urged UN agencies to extend similar recognition. Palestine remains outside of the ILO’s formal membership because the UN Security Council did not approve a resolution recommending its admittance.

“This recognition by the ILO marks an important step towards broader international acknowledgement of Palestinian statehood. It is a sign of hope and a strong gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who continue to endure huge challenges to their human and labour rights,” said Luc Triangle, ITUC General Secretary.

“We urge all governments to join the 146 countries that have already recognised Palestine as a state. The global trade union movement remains committed to seeing Palestine accepted as a full and equal member of the international community.

“This move by the ILO is an important political signal of the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine, which is an essential step towards achieving sustainable peace with two viable states living side-by-side in common security,” added Luc Triangle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

