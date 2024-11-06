Mal Minister Attends 2024 Pacific Sids Solution Forum

Minister MAL Hon. Franklyn Wasi before departure to Nadi. (Photo/Supplied)

The Honorable Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Franklyn Derek Wasi, is attending the 2024 Pacific SIDS solutions forum in Fiji.

The forum is organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO) with the Fiji Government and is attended by pacific leaders, private investors from across the globe and high-level global leaders including the Director General of FAO based in Rome, Italy.

Main agenda of the weeklong forum focuses on improving the resilience of our agrifood systems from production, processing, marketing and consumption.

Minister Wasi is scheduled to intervene in five different discussion sessions including country presentations on the FAO projects for One Country One Priority Product and the Hand in Hand Initiative also by the FAO.

The MAL Minister will also hold bilateral discussions with the FAO Director General on Wednesday (today) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) later in the week to discuss the USD26 million Agriculture Investment for Market and Nutrition (AIM-N) project approved for Solomon Islands for the next six years.

Minister for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology (MECDM) Hon. Trevor Mahaga is also attending the solutions forum accompanied by MAL Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu, Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) of MECDM Mr. Karl Kuper and officials from the Ministry of Cormence, Immigration, Labour and Industry (MCILI) and the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS).

The Pacific SIDS solution forum is being held in Nadi from November 5-8.

