Joint Statement On The 4th Annual U.S.-ROK Democratic Governance Consultations

On November 1, the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) held the 4th annual U.S.-ROK Democratic Governance Consultations in Washington, D.C.

ROK Director General for International Organizations Lee Chul and U.S. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Allison Peters were the senior representatives for the consultations. In their opening remarks, the two representatives underscored the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance in advancing democracy and human rights globally. At the consultations, the ROK and the United States discussed strategies to leverage emerging technology and multilateral channels, including the United Nations, to protect democratic institutions and promote respect for human rights. In addition, both sides shared their respective efforts to uphold these values domestically. The consultations provided a valuable platform for deepening mutual understanding of each country’s policies and initiatives in these areas while exploring further avenues for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

