Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Joint Statement On The 4th Annual U.S.-ROK Democratic Governance Consultations

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:35 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

On November 1, the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) held the 4th annual U.S.-ROK Democratic Governance Consultations in Washington, D.C.

ROK Director General for International Organizations Lee Chul and U.S. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Allison Peters were the senior representatives for the consultations. In their opening remarks, the two representatives underscored the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance in advancing democracy and human rights globally. At the consultations, the ROK and the United States discussed strategies to leverage emerging technology and multilateral channels, including the United Nations, to protect democratic institutions and promote respect for human rights. In addition, both sides shared their respective efforts to uphold these values domestically. The consultations provided a valuable platform for deepening mutual understanding of each country’s policies and initiatives in these areas while exploring further avenues for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from U.S. Department of State on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 