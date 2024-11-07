Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mozambique: UN Human Rights Chief Urges De-Escalation Of Post-Election Tensions

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 8:09 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 6 November 2024

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk today expressed concern about the increasing post-election tensions in Mozambique, amid worrying reports of ongoing violence and human rights violations that have so far claimed at least 20 lives and left many injured.

“I have been following with concern events in Mozambique after the elections, and I am deeply alarmed by reports of violence across the country,” said Türk.

“It is crucial that post-electoral grievances are resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue and independent judicial processes, consistent with human rights and the rule of law. Violence has no place in electoral processes,” he added.

Protests, which began on 21 October, following the killing of two senior political representatives, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, have since escalated. Police have fired live rounds at protesters, resulting in numerous fatalities, and indiscriminately used tear gas.

Hundreds have been arbitrarily detained, and journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders harassed and intimidated. One police officer has also been killed. There are also reports that internet access has been restricted, affecting access to information.

“I call on all stakeholders to act immediately to de-escalate the situation and reduce risks of further violence. The rights of all in Mozambique must be respected, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, and expression including access to information,” said Türk.

“The police must refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and ensure that they manage protests in line with Mozambique’s international human rights obligations. They must facilitate and protect, rather than hinder, enjoyment of the right to peaceful assembly,” he added.

The High Commissioner welcomed the investigations that have been announced into the killings of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe. He also urged the authorities to ensure prompt, thorough, impartial, and independent investigations are held into the serious human rights violations alleged, with a view to bringing those responsible to justice.

