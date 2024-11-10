U.S. Delegation To The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29)

October 31, 2024

From November 11-22, 2024, senior Biden-Harris Administration officials from more than 20 U.S. Departments, Agencies, and organizations will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan to highlight U.S. leadership on tackling the climate crisis and to work towards strong negotiated outcomes at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

The U.S. delegation will be led by Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta.

Other senior officials in the U.S. delegation include:

Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture

Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy

Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and White House National Climate Advisor

Brenda Mallory, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality

David Turk, Deputy Secretary of Energy

Laura Daniel-Davis, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior

Jane Nishida, Acting Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Rick Spinrad, Ph.D, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security

In addition to those listed above, the U.S. delegation will include a wide range of other U.S. government officials working on how climate change relates to armed conflict, finance, food security, gender, global health, trade and investment, youth issues, and more.

