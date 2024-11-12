CAPHRA Questions Indonesia's Misguided Tobacco Control Policies

In a statement issued today, the Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) strongly questions the justification behind Indonesia’s proposed tobacco control measures around safer nicotine products.

The new policies being proposed include treating vaping products the same as combustible cigarettes, with plain packaging, display bans, flavour limitations and restrictions on retailer locations.

"Indonesia's proposed measures are a step backward in the fight against smoking-related diseases," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

"Plain packaging and display bans have failed to reduce smoking rates in other countries, and treating vaping products the same as cigarettes will only discourage adults who smoker from switching to less harmful alternatives.

"The plain packaging proposal, which has not demonstrated effectiveness in other jurisdictions, is particularly concerning. Additionally, the last three pictorial health warnings are unnecessarily graphic and offensive, potentially alienating the very people these policies aim to help.

“These proposals ignore scientific evidence and global best practices in tobacco harm reduction,” said Ms Loucas.

CAPHRA is also deeply troubled by the provision giving the Ministry of Health sole power to regulate ingredients based on manufacturers "proving an ingredient is not harmful." This approach contradicts the principles of harm reduction and ignores the potential benefits of vaping products in helping people who smoke switch to less harmful products.

"Vaping has been instrumental in reducing smoking rates globally," Loucas added. "By treating these products the same as tobacco, Indonesia is denying its citizens access to potentially life-saving alternatives.

"CAPHRA calls on the Indonesian government to reconsider these proposals and instead adopt evidence-based policies that embrace harm reduction strategies. The organization urges policymakers to engage with public health experts, consumers, and industry stakeholders to develop more effective and balanced regulations.

