COP29 Climate Talks: Major Emitters Must Right ‘colossal Injustice’ On Island Nations, Says UN Chief

13 November 2024

COP29 talks in Baku on Wednesday turned to small island nations facing an existential threat from our warming planet, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres insisted that they “deserve support to deal with a crisis [that they] have done next to nothing to create”.

“You have every right to be angry, and I am too. You are on the sharp end of a colossal injustice. An injustice that sees the very future of your islands threatened by rising seas; your people pounded by record hurricanes; your economies torn apart,” Mr. Guterres said.

Addressing the COP29 Small Island Developing States Summit, one of several high-level events in which he is participating today, the Secretary-General emphasized that the injustice facing these nations is being “perpetrated by the few”.

Indeed, G20 countries account for around 80 per cent of global emissions, he said, as he called for this injustice to end.

‘The world must follow you’

“Your nations – the Small Island Developing States – are demonstrating what climate ambition looks like. You are the first responders. The world must follow you. And it must support you,” argued the UN chief, as he set out three priorities:

First: sparing no effort to keep the 1.5 C target alive, with the biggest emitters – the G20 – in the lead. That means global emissions falling by nine per cent a year to 2030. It means phasing out fossil fuels – fast and fairly – and delivering on the COP28 outcome. And it means every country putting forward new, economy-wide national climate action plans – or NDCs – by COP30, that align with the 1.5 C objective.

Second: following a path towards justice to deliver support to assist small island nations to deal with climate shocks. This means ensuring significant contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund – so that it can have a meaningful impact in places devastated by climate change.

Third: carrying out the aims of Pact for the Future – adopted by consensus in the UN General Assembly at a summit this past September – which calls for reform of the international financial architecture, including effective debt relief and commits countries to advancing a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Stimulus of $500 billion a year.

‘Demand your justice’

“We must push for implementation of these commitments. Starting here and now,” Mr. Guterres said, as he called for a new climate finance goal to be agreed at COP29 that considers the situation of Small Island Developing States and allows the mobilization of the trillions of dollars of finance that developing countries need – with a significant increase in concessional public funds.

“That goal must provide clarity on how money will be mobilized; tap innovative sources, such as levies on aviation, shipping and fossil fuel extraction; and include an accessibility, transparency and accountability framework to build confidence that funds will be delivered and available,” he explained.

Speaking directly to small island leaders, the Secretary-General said: “At this COP and beyond, I urge you: Use your moral authority to demand action. Demand leadership. And demand your justice.”

